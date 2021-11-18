He was born on July 7, 1982.

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the first son of Simon Khaya Moyo and his first wife [[Sibonokuhle Gertrude Moyo]] . His paternal grandfather Robert Khaya Ngulani Moyo succumbed to diabetes in August 2006 aged 88, while his paternal grandmother Tshagara Moyo died in a traffic accident in June 2002 aged 78 .<ref name="Heraldd">Walter Muchinguri, [https://www.herald.co.zw/sk-moyos-journey-over-the-years/ SK Moyo’s journey over the years], ''The Herald'', Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: November 15, 2021</ref>

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo is the firstborn son of the late Zimbabwean politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Background

Age

He was born on July 7, 1982.

Siblings

Khanyisa Khaya Mduduzi Moyo has a younger brother named Langa Mandlenkosi Khaya Moyo.

Properties

When his father divorced his mother in the wake of infidelity issues, Khanyisa Khaya Moyo was given number 26 Rolf Avenue in Chisipite, Harare by his father.[2]