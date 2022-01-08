|description= Killer T , is a Zimbabwean born and award-winning Zimdancehall artist. Killer T rose to fame with his popular song Makarova Ganaz (Shona & colloquial for You beat up a soldier). He is known for the signature line , Hot Property , which he usually chants at the start of his songs.

Killer T owns an upmarket house in [[Aspindale Park]]. He told [[NewsDay]] that he raised between US$80 000 and US$100 000 over six years to get the house off the ground. He said the money was drawn from his personal savings earned through music.<ref name="ND">FREEMAN MAKOPA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/03/killer-t-opens-up-on-new-house/ Killer T opens up on new house], ''NewsDay'', Published: March 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021</ref>

The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname ''Killer'' which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and ''T'' short for ''Temptation'', the name of a young brother he used to sing with.<ref name="herald" />

The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname ''Killer'' which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and ''T'' short for ''Temptation'', the name of a young brother he used to sing with.<ref name="herald" />

Killer T, is a Zimbabwean born and award-winning Zimdancehall artist based in Mbare. Killer T rose to fame with his popular song Makarova Ganaz (Shona & colloquial for You beat up a soldier). He is known for the signature line, Hot Property, which he usually chants at the start of his songs.

In April 2018, Killer launched a new album Mashoko Anopfuura. The album has collaborations with other popular artists suuch as Jah Prayzah who is featured on the song, Hondo.

Background

Killer T was born Kelvin Kusikwenyu on 10 January 1990, in Mbare and was orphaned at a young age. He had to make ends meet in order to survive.[1] Killer T attended St Peter’s Primary School before proceeding to George Stark School for his secondary education.[1]

The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname Killer which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and T short for Temptation, the name of a young brother he used to sing with.[1]

House/Mansion

Killer T owns an upmarket house in Aspindale Park. He told NewsDay that he raised between US$80 000 and US$100 000 over six years to get the house off the ground. He said the money was drawn from his personal savings earned through music.[2]

Music

Having grown up in the neighbourhood of Mbare, Killer T's songs are inspired by youth life in the ghetto. He has said that he sings about what he comes across everyday. "There are things that happen here in Mbare that are so interesting. In fact, I get inspiration from the people here. Their lifestyles, aspirations and challenges make me want to pen more songs".[1]

Picture Gallery

Discography

Mashoko Anopfuura (April 2018)

Mashoko Anopfuura Album Cover

Rudo Ibofu MuGame Kufamba Kwa Paurosi Hondo (feat. Jah Prayzah) Waidongorera Huyai Hupenyu Wenherera Hondo yeNzara Ndamuda Mashoko Anopfuura Everyday Handigumbuke Magitare Tamba Navo Rovai Makuva Fambisa Shoko Mweya Mutsvene





Bvunzai Tinzwe (November 2016)

Bzunza Tinzwe Album Cover

Bvunza Tinzwe Dai Maigona Kunamata Hauchateerera Kugara Newe Mafans Angu Mutoro Warema Ndisungei “Nhaiwe Rufu Umwe Wangu “Vakandinyararira Vana Vangu Vanorohwa Nemabeers Wakandigona

Ngoma Ndaimba (2015)

Ngoma Ndaimba Album Cover

Itai Ndione Haupore Hauterere Kumanikidzira Rudo Maisafanira Kundirega Misodzi Yangu Mweya Yestina Ndisiye Ndoda Mundinzweo Ngoma Ndaimba Tikufamba Naro Bhora Vachaona Moto Vanoda Kuvhiringa Pattern Vanofanirwa Kutendwa Tavakuda Kumbofarawo Vanongovenga

Singles

Tirikumhanya Makarova Ganaz Suspects Ziso Rako Hameno Baby Garai Mavaudza Baby Ghetto yutts Handizi mumero Kundiso ya Jehov Mandisimbisa Mwanasikana Officer Sharon Sir Ricardo Mamero feat Crossfire Usipo - feat Vanessa Whine Up Mogo Dzavanoputa Makazviwana Kupi (aka Zvamunotaura Makazviwanepiko) Zitsamwa Rekwaamai Azukah Pamakati - feat Shinsoman (Sept 2013) Imbondipawo Time Vaisada Kuti Ndirarame Varikurova nemamboma My Queen Kundiso yaJehovah Nyangwe Zvikaoma Handizi Mumero Ngatifare - feat Seh Calaz Pachi Terrorist Havarove Mangoma (Vano Blockesa matoilets) Hameno Ikoko Musazobhoshe veketaz We Nah Going Home Noise Makandisiya nechironda Mudumbu Mangu Ndoda Kuiburitsa Nhasi ndakarova white Takange Takafarisa Ishe Tipeiwo Njere Tiri Kunanaira Ndavajambisa Waya - Collaboration with Crystal Popopo hear me now - Collaboration with Shinsoman

Achievements

Product Endorsements

In February 2014, Killer T got a one year endorsement deal with Innscor Africa's quick service restaurant brand, Chicken Inn.[3] As part of the endorsement he would feature in the brand’s radio and television commercials.

International Appearances

In March 2014, Killer T made his debut appearance at the Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete held annually at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom. Killer T said the UK show was to be his first time to fly out of Zimbabwe.[4]

Awards

2014 Zimdancehall Awards - Best Upcoming artist

2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Artist 2013 MALE

2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Best Collaboration (Shinsoman & Killer T - Pamakati)

Most Popular Artist In The Ghetto Award

Nominated for the Zimdancehall Ambassador Award

Nominated for Best Live Performer Award

Won Best Artist 2016 (Male)

Won Best Collaboration with Fungisai Zvakavapano for the song Vanondibatirana

Won Best Album for his 2015 Album Ngoma Ndaimba

Won Best Social Message for Chikorobho (tied with Seh Calaz)

(tied with Seh Calaz) Nominated for Song of the Year for Toda Kumbofarawo (won by Winky D’s Disappear )

(won by Winky D’s ) Nominated for Best Conscious Song for Kumanikidzira Rudo (won by Seh Calaz’s Amai )

(won by Seh Calaz’s ) Nominated for Zimdancehall Ambassador (won by Freeman)

Ghetto life

Killer T is reported to have said that while he condemns criminal activities done by Ghetto youths, he understands what drives the behaviour. "These people want to pay rent. They have to do what a man has to do to survive. I condemn their activities but I do not blame them.[1]

Watch Videos

=

Killer T - Ghetto Rinenharo (Stixx Media)

<br

Killer T - Hameno Ikoko (Stixx Media)





Killa Tee , Shinso, Ras Pompy, Maggikal etc... - Bodyslam Riddim Medley





Killer T - Havarove Mangoma





Killa Tee - KuHIFA Bodyslam Riddim





Killer T - City Sports (un-Official Music Video) - Stixx Media





Killer T - live In Second Avenue, Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe





Live in U.K - Killa T Cup Clash 2014







Killer T & Crew Having a Good time @ Gunhill Studio Recording - Mbare, Harare, zimbabwe1







KILLER T - FREE STYLE @ CHILL SPOT...dec 12-12-2013







KILLA T - FREE STYLE# CHILL SPOT RIDDIM





