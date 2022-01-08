Difference between revisions of "Killer T"
|
TendaiMoyo (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 34:
|Line 34:
The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname ''Killer'' which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and ''T'' short for ''Temptation'', the name of a young brother he used to sing with.<ref name="herald" />
The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname ''Killer'' which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and ''T'' short for ''Temptation'', the name of a young brother he used to sing with.<ref name="herald" />
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Music==
==Music==
|Line 198:
|Line 202:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=About Killer T - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= About Killer T - Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia, Killer T
|+
|keywords=Wikipedia , Killer T, Kelvin Kusikwenyu, , T Biography
|−
|
|+
, Makarova Ganaz , ,
|+
KillerT
|+
|=
}}
}}
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
Revision as of 13:33, 8 January 2022
|Killer T
Killer T
|Background information
|Birth name
|Kelvin Kusikwenyu
|Born
|January 10, 1990
Mbare
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall artist, Songwriter
|Labels
|Ghetto Rinenharo
Killer T, is a Zimbabwean born and award-winning Zimdancehall artist based in Mbare. Killer T rose to fame with his popular song Makarova Ganaz (Shona & colloquial for You beat up a soldier). He is known for the signature line, Hot Property, which he usually chants at the start of his songs.
In April 2018, Killer launched a new album Mashoko Anopfuura. The album has collaborations with other popular artists suuch as Jah Prayzah who is featured on the song, Hondo.
Background
Killer T was born Kelvin Kusikwenyu on 10 January 1990, in Mbare and was orphaned at a young age. He had to make ends meet in order to survive.[1] Killer T attended St Peter’s Primary School before proceeding to George Stark School for his secondary education.[1]
The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname Killer which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and T short for Temptation, the name of a young brother he used to sing with.[1]
House/Mansion
Killer T owns an upmarket house in Aspindale Park. He told NewsDay that he raised between US$80 000 and US$100 000 over six years to get the house off the ground. He said the money was drawn from his personal savings earned through music.[2]
Music
Having grown up in the neighbourhood of Mbare, Killer T's songs are inspired by youth life in the ghetto. He has said that he sings about what he comes across everyday. "There are things that happen here in Mbare that are so interesting. In fact, I get inspiration from the people here. Their lifestyles, aspirations and challenges make me want to pen more songs".[1]
Picture Gallery
Discography
Mashoko Anopfuura (April 2018)
- Rudo Ibofu
- MuGame
- Kufamba Kwa Paurosi
- Hondo (feat. Jah Prayzah)
- Waidongorera
- Huyai
- Hupenyu Wenherera
- Hondo yeNzara
- Ndamuda
- Mashoko Anopfuura
- Everyday
- Handigumbuke
- Magitare
- Tamba Navo
- Rovai Makuva
- Fambisa Shoko
- Mweya Mutsvene
Bvunzai Tinzwe (November 2016)
- Bvunza Tinzwe
- Dai Maigona Kunamata
- Hauchateerera
- Kugara Newe
- Mafans Angu
- Mutoro Warema
- Ndisungei “Nhaiwe Rufu
- Umwe Wangu “Vakandinyararira
- Vana Vangu
- Vanorohwa Nemabeers
- Wakandigona
Ngoma Ndaimba (2015)
- Itai Ndione
- Haupore
- Hauterere
- Kumanikidzira Rudo
- Maisafanira Kundirega
- Misodzi Yangu
- Mweya Yestina Ndisiye
- Ndoda Mundinzweo
- Ngoma Ndaimba
- Tikufamba Naro Bhora
- Vachaona Moto
- Vanoda Kuvhiringa Pattern
- Vanofanirwa Kutendwa
- Tavakuda Kumbofarawo
- Vanongovenga
Singles
- Tirikumhanya
- Makarova Ganaz
- Suspects
- Ziso Rako Hameno
- Baby
- Garai Mavaudza
- Baby
- Ghetto yutts
- Handizi mumero
- Kundiso ya Jehov
- Mandisimbisa
- Mwanasikana
- Officer
- Sharon
- Sir Ricardo
- Mamero feat Crossfire
- Usipo - feat Vanessa
- Whine Up
- Mogo Dzavanoputa
- Makazviwana Kupi (aka Zvamunotaura Makazviwanepiko)
- Zitsamwa Rekwaamai Azukah
- Pamakati - feat Shinsoman (Sept 2013)
- Imbondipawo Time
- Vaisada Kuti Ndirarame
- Varikurova nemamboma
- My Queen
- Kundiso yaJehovah
- Nyangwe Zvikaoma
- Handizi Mumero
- Ngatifare - feat Seh Calaz
- Pachi Terrorist
- Havarove Mangoma (Vano Blockesa matoilets)
- Hameno Ikoko
- Musazobhoshe veketaz
- We Nah Going Home
- Noise
- Makandisiya nechironda
- Mudumbu Mangu
- Ndoda Kuiburitsa
- Nhasi ndakarova white
- Takange Takafarisa
- Ishe Tipeiwo Njere
- Tiri Kunanaira
- Ndavajambisa Waya - Collaboration with Crystal
- Popopo hear me now - Collaboration with Shinsoman
Achievements
Product Endorsements
In February 2014, Killer T got a one year endorsement deal with Innscor Africa's quick service restaurant brand, Chicken Inn.[3] As part of the endorsement he would feature in the brand’s radio and television commercials.
International Appearances
In March 2014, Killer T made his debut appearance at the Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete held annually at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom. Killer T said the UK show was to be his first time to fly out of Zimbabwe.[4]
Awards
Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Winners
- 2014 Zimdancehall Awards - Best Upcoming artist
- 2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Artist 2013 MALE
- 2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Best Collaboration (Shinsoman & Killer T - Pamakati)
Zimdancehall Awards 2015 Winners
- Most Popular Artist In The Ghetto Award
- Nominated for the Zimdancehall Ambassador Award
- Nominated for Best Live Performer Award
Zimdancehall Awards 2016 Winners
- Won Best Artist 2016 (Male)
- Won Best Collaboration with Fungisai Zvakavapano for the song Vanondibatirana
- Won Best Album for his 2015 Album Ngoma Ndaimba
- Won Best Social Message for Chikorobho (tied with Seh Calaz)
- Nominated for Song of the Year for Toda Kumbofarawo (won by Winky D’s Disappear)
- Nominated for Best Conscious Song for Kumanikidzira Rudo (won by Seh Calaz’s Amai)
- Nominated for Zimdancehall Ambassador (won by Freeman)
Ghetto life
Killer T is reported to have said that while he condemns criminal activities done by Ghetto youths, he understands what drives the behaviour. "These people want to pay rent. They have to do what a man has to do to survive. I condemn their activities but I do not blame them.[1]
Watch Videos
=
<br
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Problem Masau, Killer T: Mbare’s new hero, The Herald, Published:14 November 2013, Retrieved:16 March 2014
- ↑ FREEMAN MAKOPA, Killer T opens up on new house, NewsDay, Published: March 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
- ↑ Nigel Pfunde, Killa T clinches endorsement deal, The Zimbabwe Mail, Published:11 March 2014, Retrieved:16 March 2014
- ↑ Tapiwa Zivira, Killer T’s Mbare-to-England journey, NewsDay Zimbabwe, Published:15 March 2014, Retrieved:16 March 2014