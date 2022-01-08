Pindula

Killer T
Killer T, Kelvin Kusikwenyu, Zimdancehall
Killer T
Background information
Birth nameKelvin Kusikwenyu
Born (1990-01-10) January 10, 1990 (age 31)
Mbare
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall artist, Songwriter
LabelsGhetto Rinenharo

Killer T, is a Zimbabwean born and award-winning Zimdancehall artist based in Mbare. Killer T rose to fame with his popular song Makarova Ganaz (Shona & colloquial for You beat up a soldier). He is known for the signature line, Hot Property, which he usually chants at the start of his songs.

In April 2018, Killer launched a new album Mashoko Anopfuura. The album has collaborations with other popular artists suuch as Jah Prayzah who is featured on the song, Hondo.

Background

Killer T was born Kelvin Kusikwenyu on 10 January 1990, in Mbare and was orphaned at a young age. He had to make ends meet in order to survive.[1] Killer T attended St Peter’s Primary School before proceeding to George Stark School for his secondary education.[1]

The name Killer T is a combination of the Kusikwenyu's nickname Killer which he got from his brother who always referred to him as a “killer” of dancehall lyrics, and T short for Temptation, the name of a young brother he used to sing with.[1]

Personal Life

Killer T and Mitchell Kambanga

In October 2015, Killer T's alleged girlfriend Mitchell Kambanga died in a car crash. Killer T reportedly disowned Mitchell passing her off as just a fan and avid follower of his music.

According to a report by NewsDay, a rival suitor who also wanted to date Mitchell engaged in a high-speed car chase with the couple, leading to the fatal accident. A source interviewed by the publication said:

"Mimi was driving the car and after sensing danger upon recognising the car that Jah Rule and his friends were in, she started to speed and there was the chase that resulted in that horrific crash. Killer T could also have been killed in that crash. It is only that he dropped off on the traffic lights sensing danger and he took to his feet."

[2]

House/Mansion

Killer T owns an upmarket house in Aspindale Park. He told NewsDay that he raised between US$80 000 and US$100 000 over six years to get the house off the ground. He said the money was drawn from his personal savings earned through music.[3]

Music

Having grown up in the neighbourhood of Mbare, Killer T's songs are inspired by youth life in the ghetto. He has said that he sings about what he comes across everyday. "There are things that happen here in Mbare that are so interesting. In fact, I get inspiration from the people here. Their lifestyles, aspirations and challenges make me want to pen more songs".[1]

Picture Gallery

  • Killer tee.jpg
  • CHAIRMAN.jpg
  • Killer T Portrait.jpg
  • Enter21.jpg

Discography

Mashoko Anopfuura (April 2018)

Mashoko Anopfuura Album Cover
  1. Rudo Ibofu
  2. MuGame
  3. Kufamba Kwa Paurosi
  4. Hondo (feat. Jah Prayzah)
  5. Waidongorera
  6. Huyai
  7. Hupenyu Wenherera
  8. Hondo yeNzara
  9. Ndamuda
  10. Mashoko Anopfuura
  11. Everyday
  12. Handigumbuke
  13. Magitare
  14. Tamba Navo
  15. Rovai Makuva
  16. Fambisa Shoko
  17. Mweya Mutsvene


Bvunzai Tinzwe (November 2016)

Bzunza Tinzwe Album Cover
  1. Bvunza Tinzwe
  2. Dai Maigona Kunamata
  3. Hauchateerera
  4. Kugara Newe
  5. Mafans Angu
  6. Mutoro Warema
  7. Ndisungei “Nhaiwe Rufu
  8. Umwe Wangu “Vakandinyararira
  9. Vana Vangu
  10. Vanorohwa Nemabeers
  11. Wakandigona

Ngoma Ndaimba (2015)

Ngoma Ndaimba Album Cover
  1. Itai Ndione
  2. Haupore
  3. Hauterere
  4. Kumanikidzira Rudo
  5. Maisafanira Kundirega
  6. Misodzi Yangu
  7. Mweya Yestina Ndisiye
  8. Ndoda Mundinzweo
  9. Ngoma Ndaimba
  10. Tikufamba Naro Bhora
  11. Vachaona Moto
  12. Vanoda Kuvhiringa Pattern
  13. Vanofanirwa Kutendwa
  14. Tavakuda Kumbofarawo
  15. Vanongovenga

Singles

  1. Tirikumhanya
  2. Makarova Ganaz
  3. Suspects
  4. Ziso Rako Hameno
  5. Baby
  6. Garai Mavaudza
  7. Baby
  8. Ghetto yutts
  9. Handizi mumero
  10. Kundiso ya Jehov
  11. Mandisimbisa
  12. Mwanasikana
  13. Officer
  14. Sharon
  15. Sir Ricardo
  16. Mamero feat Crossfire
  17. Usipo - feat Vanessa
  18. Whine Up
  19. Mogo Dzavanoputa
  20. Makazviwana Kupi (aka Zvamunotaura Makazviwanepiko)
  21. Zitsamwa Rekwaamai Azukah
  22. Pamakati - feat Shinsoman (Sept 2013)
  23. Imbondipawo Time
  24. Vaisada Kuti Ndirarame
  25. Varikurova nemamboma
  26. My Queen
  27. Kundiso yaJehovah
  28. Nyangwe Zvikaoma
  29. Handizi Mumero
  30. Ngatifare - feat Seh Calaz
  31. Pachi Terrorist
  32. Havarove Mangoma (Vano Blockesa matoilets)
  33. Hameno Ikoko
  34. Musazobhoshe veketaz
  35. We Nah Going Home
  36. Noise
  37. Makandisiya nechironda
  38. Mudumbu Mangu
  39. Ndoda Kuiburitsa
  40. Nhasi ndakarova white
  41. Takange Takafarisa
  42. Ishe Tipeiwo Njere
  43. Tiri Kunanaira
  44. Ndavajambisa Waya - Collaboration with Crystal
  45. Popopo hear me now - Collaboration with Shinsoman

Achievements

Product Endorsements

In February 2014, Killer T got a one year endorsement deal with Innscor Africa's quick service restaurant brand, Chicken Inn.[4] As part of the endorsement he would feature in the brand’s radio and television commercials.

International Appearances

In March 2014, Killer T made his debut appearance at the Zimbabwe Cup Clash dancehall fete held annually at the Dunstable Leisure Centre in the United Kingdom. Killer T said the UK show was to be his first time to fly out of Zimbabwe.[5]

Awards

Zimdancehall Awards 2014 Winners

  • 2014 Zimdancehall Awards - Best Upcoming artist
  • 2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Artist 2013 MALE
  • 2014 Zimdancehall Awards (Nominee) - Best Collaboration (Shinsoman & Killer T - Pamakati)

Zimdancehall Awards 2015 Winners

  • Most Popular Artist In The Ghetto Award
  • Nominated for the Zimdancehall Ambassador Award
  • Nominated for Best Live Performer Award

Zimdancehall Awards 2016 Winners

  • Won Best Artist 2016 (Male)
  • Won Best Collaboration with Fungisai Zvakavapano for the song Vanondibatirana
  • Won Best Album for his 2015 Album Ngoma Ndaimba
  • Won Best Social Message for Chikorobho (tied with Seh Calaz)
  • Nominated for Song of the Year for Toda Kumbofarawo (won by Winky D’s Disappear)
  • Nominated for Best Conscious Song for Kumanikidzira Rudo (won by Seh Calaz’s Amai)
  • Nominated for Zimdancehall Ambassador (won by Freeman)

Ghetto life

Killer T is reported to have said that while he condemns criminal activities done by Ghetto youths, he understands what drives the behaviour. "These people want to pay rent. They have to do what a man has to do to survive. I condemn their activities but I do not blame them.[1]

Watch Videos

=

Killer T - Ghetto Rinenharo (Stixx Media)

<br

Killer T - Hameno Ikoko (Stixx Media)


Killa Tee , Shinso, Ras Pompy, Maggikal etc... - Bodyslam Riddim Medley


Killer T - Havarove Mangoma


Killa Tee - KuHIFA Bodyslam Riddim


Killer T - City Sports (un-Official Music Video) - Stixx Media


Killer T - live In Second Avenue, Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe


Live in U.K - Killa T Cup Clash 2014



Killer T & Crew Having a Good time @ Gunhill Studio Recording - Mbare, Harare, zimbabwe1



KILLER T - FREE STYLE @ CHILL SPOT...dec 12-12-2013



KILLA T - FREE STYLE# CHILL SPOT RIDDIM



References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Problem Masau, Killer T: Mbare’s new hero, The Herald, Published:14 November 2013, Retrieved:16 March 2014
  2. WINSTONE ANTONIO, Killer T girlfriend’s death linked to rival suitor, NewsDay, Published: October 31, 2015, Retrieved: January 8, 2022
  3. FREEMAN MAKOPA, Killer T opens up on new house, NewsDay, Published: March 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 7, 2021
  4. Nigel Pfunde, Killa T clinches endorsement deal, The Zimbabwe Mail, Published:11 March 2014, Retrieved:16 March 2014
  5. Tapiwa Zivira, Killer T’s Mbare-to-England journey, NewsDay Zimbabwe, Published:15 March 2014, Retrieved:16 March 2014
