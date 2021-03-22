Difference between revisions of "Killer Zivhu"

In December of 2018, Zivhu launched the My Nation First, Me Second Campaign to help instil a sense of patriotism to ensure people take part in Zimbabwe’s development regardless of different affiliations.<ref name="pindula"/>

'''Killer Zivhu''' is a Zimbabwean politician, member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]], He is a former Member of Parliament for [[Chivi]] South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/killer-zivhu-to-launch-campaign-meant-to-instil-patriotism/ Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref> and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).

Killer Zivhu comments on Statutory Instrument 64 restrictions on imports and the introduction of Bond Notes in 2016.

