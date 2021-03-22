Difference between revisions of "Killer Zivhu"

Pindula

'''Killer Zivhu''' is a Zimbabwean politician, member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]], He is a former Member of Parliament for [[Chivi]] South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/killer-zivhu-to-launch-campaign-meant-to-instil-patriotism/ Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref> and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
 
 
In December of 2018, Zivhu launched the My Nation First, Me Second Campaign to help instil a sense of patriotism to ensure people take part in Zimbabwe’s development regardless of different affiliations.<ref name="pindula"/>
  
 
==Videos==

Latest revision as of 12:25, 22 March 2021

Killer Zivhu
KIller-Zivhu-325x170.jpg
OccupationPoliticians ,
OrganizationZimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
Political partyZANU PF

Killer Zivhu is a Zimbabwean politician, member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, He is a former Member of Parliament for Chivi South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation [1] and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).

In December of 2018, Zivhu launched the My Nation First, Me Second Campaign to help instil a sense of patriotism to ensure people take part in Zimbabwe’s development regardless of different affiliations.[1]

Videos

Killer Zivhu comments on Statutory Instrument 64 restrictions on imports and the introduction of Bond Notes in 2016.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018
