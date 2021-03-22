Difference between revisions of "Killer Zivhu"
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Killer Zivhu''' is a Zimbabwean politician, member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]], Member of Parliament for [[Chivi]] South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/killer-zivhu-to-launch-campaign-meant-to-instil-patriotism/ Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref> and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
|+
'''Killer Zivhu''' is a Zimbabwean politician, member of [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]], Member of Parliament for [[Chivi]] South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation <ref name="pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/12/07/killer-zivhu-to-launch-campaign-meant-to-instil-patriotism/ Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018''</ref> and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
|−
|−
|+
==Videos==
==Videos==
Latest revision as of 12:25, 22 March 2021
|Killer Zivhu
|Occupation
|Politicians ,
|Organization
|Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
|Political party
|ZANU PF
Killer Zivhu is a Zimbabwean politician, member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front, He is a former Member of Parliament for Chivi South. He is also the founder of the Killer Zivhu Foundation [1] and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA).
In December of 2018, Zivhu launched the My Nation First, Me Second Campaign to help instil a sense of patriotism to ensure people take part in Zimbabwe’s development regardless of different affiliations.[1]
Videos
Killer Zivhu comments on Statutory Instrument 64 restrictions on imports and the introduction of Bond Notes in 2016.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Killer Zivhu To Launch Campaign Meant To Instil Patriotism ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 7 Dec 2018