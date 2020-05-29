Difference between revisions of "Killian L Mutsopotsi"

In July 2018, Killian L Mutsopotsi was elected to Ward 7 Mutasa RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1346 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Mutasa RDC with 1346 votes, beating John Peter Nyabereka of Zanu-PF with 1050 votes and Paul Nyagwaya of ZIPP with 265 voters. [1]

Events

Further Reading

