Difference between revisions of "Kim Jayde"

Latest revision as of 09:50, 28 June 2021
|Kim Jayde
|Born
|Kimberly Robinson
Harare Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Model
|Website
|kimjayde
Kimberly Robinson aka Kim Jayde is a Zimbabwean model, TV presenter and MC who is currently based in Capetown South Africa. She became the first Zimbabwean to join for Revlon SA Campaign in 2018.
Background
Jayde was born Kimberly Robinson in 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She, however, grew up in Bulawayo. She was born in a family of 8 children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
On 17 June 2021, Jayde's grandmother died.[1]
Education
Kim Jayde attended Dominican Convent Junior School and proceeded to Girls College boarding school for her Secondary Education. She moved to South Africa for her University studies in 2009 and graduate in 2012 with an Honors Degree in Social Work and Psychology.
Modelling Career
She became interested in modelling when she was studying at University in her second year. After graduation, she moved to Cape town to pursue modelling full time. Jayde hosts her own TV show at MTVBaseAfrica which is called the KimsFashionTakeOver.
Revlon Campaign
Kim Jayde joined 3 other celebrities in South Africa for the Revlon's Campaign 'Live Boldly' in 2018. The campaign celebrates feminine power, optimism, strength and sense of style. The celebrities will share ideas, experiences with South Africans through various multimedia platforms, events and one on one personal interactions.[2]
Winning Red Carpet Battle
Kim won the red carpet battle at the Zim Achievers awards hosted in Sandton South Africa.[3]
Jayde Videos
References
- ↑ Andiswa Ngenyane, KIM JAYDE HIT HARD BY GOGO’S DEATH, Daily Sun, Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021
- ↑ Kim Jayde Becomes the First Zimbabwean to Join Revlon SA Campaign, Youth Village, Published:, Retrieved: 22 March 2018
- ↑ [1], MBO MAHOCS, KIM JAYDE WON THE RED CARPET BATTLE AT THE ZIM ACHIEVERS AWARDS , Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 13 April 2018