Difference between revisions of "Kim Jayde"

Jayde was born Kimberly Robinson in 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She, however, grew up in [[ Bulawayo ]] . She was born in a family of 8 children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

Jayde was born Kimberly Robinson in 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She, however , grew up in the second largest city of Zimbabwe Bulawayo. She was born in a family of 8 children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.



Kimberly Robinson aka Kim Jayde is a Zimbabwean model, TV presenter and MC who is currently based in Capetown South Africa. She became the first Zimbabwean to join for Revlon SA Campaign in 2018.

Background

Jayde was born Kimberly Robinson in 1990 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She, however, grew up in Bulawayo. She was born in a family of 8 children, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

On 17 June 2021, Jayde's grandmother died.[1]

Education

Kim Jayde attended Dominican Convent Junior School and proceeded to Girls College boarding school for her Secondary Education. She moved to South Africa for her University studies in 2009 and graduate in 2012 with an Honors Degree in Social Work and Psychology.

Modelling Career

She became interested in modelling when she was studying at University in her second year. After graduation, she moved to Cape town to pursue modelling full time. Jayde hosts her own TV show at MTVBaseAfrica which is called the KimsFashionTakeOver.

Revlon Campaign

Kim Jayde joined 3 other celebrities in South Africa for the Revlon's Campaign 'Live Boldly' in 2018. The campaign celebrates feminine power, optimism, strength and sense of style. The celebrities will share ideas, experiences with South Africans through various multimedia platforms, events and one on one personal interactions.[2]





Winning Red Carpet Battle

Kim won the red carpet battle at the Zim Achievers awards hosted in Sandton South Africa.[3]

Jayde Videos

Getting To Know MTV’s Kim Jayde







KimJayde Travel Vlog - West Coast National Park







KimJayde Safari at Mapungubwe National Park







Questions Challenge





