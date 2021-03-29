Pindula

==Death Hoax==
 
==Death Hoax==

Kimberly Billiat is the daughter of Zimbabwean and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Khama Billiat.

Background

Parents

Khama Billiat and Esnath Munyedawo.

Age

Kimberly Billiat was born in November 2010.[1]

Death Hoax

On Sunday 28 March 2021, there were reports Kimberly Billiat had been shot dead in South Africa.

The reports had been tweeted by renowned Ghanaian journalist Nuhu Adams. Adams tweeted that Kimberly had been shot and killed at a mall in South Africa. Billiat through his agent issued a statement dismissing it as fake. The statement read:

"Bad journalism got people writing unverified and fake news! All in the name on click-baiting! Utterly disappointed with people who write and circulate fake stories especially about a kid’s life. As grown ups, we can do better. Kimberly Billiat is alive, the only harm that can come her way is the rubbish some adults post for hype"

Adams made a public apology to Billiat over the issue. He tweeted:

“Very sorry to everyone here for the news I tweeted about Khama Billiat and his daughter. I got the news from a very reliable source but there is no iota of truth. My apologies to Khama Billiat and his family and everybody who was affected and all South Africans. Lessons learned."

References

  1. Aww Sweet!!! Khama Billiat’s Daughter Turns Six, Youth Village, Published: November 2016, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
  2. Billiat furious over daughter’s death reports, journalist apologizes, Soccer24, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 29, 2021
