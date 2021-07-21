Pindula

Kimberly Chigubu

Kimberly Chigubu is a Zimbabwean model. In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University of Zimbabwe pageant.

Background

She was born in Bulawayo.

Education

In 2020, Kimberly Chigubhu was a first-year student in Political Science and Diplomacy at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University pageant.[2]

Jah Prayzah Boi Boi Video

She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video of the song Boi Boi off his album Gwara.

Pictures

  • Kimberly Chigubu

  • Kim Chigubu

References

