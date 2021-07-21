Difference between revisions of "Kimberly Chigubu"
Kimberly Chigubu is a Zimbabwean model. In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University of Zimbabwe pageant.
Background
She was born in Bulawayo.
Education
In 2020, Kimberly Chigubhu was a first-year student in Political Science and Diplomacy at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University pageant.[2]
Jah Prayzah Boi Boi Video
She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video of the song Boi Boi off his album Gwara.
Pictures
