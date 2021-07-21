Difference between revisions of "Kimberly Chigubu"
Latest revision as of 09:46, 21 July 2021
Kimberly Chigubu is a Zimbabwean model. In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University of Zimbabwe pageant.
She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Boi Boi. The video premiered on YouTube on 21 July 2021.
Background
She was born in Bulawayo.
Education
In 2020, Kimberly Chigubhu was a first-year student in Political Science and Diplomacy at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University pageant.[2]
Jah Prayzah Boi Boi Video
She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video of the song Boi Boi off his album Gwara.
Pictures
References
- ↑ TABEM Media, Meet Kimberley Chigubu || Miss UZ 2020 Contestant Profile, YouTube, Published: November 14, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Newly-crowned Miss UZ aims high, The Herald, Published: November 18, 2020, Retrieved: July 21, 2021