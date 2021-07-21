|description= Kimberly Chigubu is a Zimbabwean model. In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University of Zimbabwe pageant. She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video for the song Boi Boi. The video premiered on YouTube on 21 July 2021.

[[File:Kimberly Chigubu.jpg|thumb|Kimberly Chigubu]] '''Kimberly Chigubu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model. In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University of Zimbabwe pageant.

Background

She was born in Bulawayo.

Education

In 2020, Kimberly Chigubhu was a first-year student in Political Science and Diplomacy at the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

In 2020 she was crowned the first princess in the Miss University pageant.[2]

Jah Prayzah Boi Boi Video

She appeared in Jah Prayzah's video of the song Boi Boi off his album Gwara.

Pictures

