Kindness Paradza was a journalist and then became a member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front and was Zanu PF secretary for administration for Mashonaland West and legislator for Makonde.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Kindness worked as a journalist at the Financial Gazette. [1]
Following the death of Swithun Mombeshora on 17 March 2003, a by election was held 30–31 August 2003. The result, Makonde returned to Parliament:
- Kindness Paradza of Zanu PF with 11 223 votes,
- Japhet Karemba of MDC with 1 769 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makonde returned to Parliament:
- Kindness Paradza of Zanu PF with 15 675 votes or 88.69 percent,
- Makomborero Kachese of MDC–T with 1 569 votes or 8.88 percent,
- Kudakwashe Akimu of MDC–N with 429 votes or 2.43 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 17 673 votes
He contested in the 2018 elections and won.
On 8 February 2021 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services by President Emmerson Mnangagwa replacing Energy Mutodi.
Events
Suspension From ZANU PF
Paradza's expulsion followed allegations that he was guilty of misconduct and undermining the party by working with anti-government elements. [2] The committee which sat and decided the fate of Paradza was ironically led by Phillip Chiyangwa who was also expelled from the party after facing almost similar allegations. [2] Some of the charges levelled against Paradza included not being able to work with the provincial executive and was also alleged not to have been a card-carrying member of the party. [2] Paradza's crimes were also said to include being very hostile to journalists, seeking funding from the British government for his newspaper which was eventually banned. [3]
ZIPRA children
The Makonde legislator in 2014 is alleged to have made claims in parliament that ZIPRA forces that had operated in his constituency had sired children in the area but had returned to their homes without claiming their children who were now facing problems trying to get national identity cards. [1] The sentiments were said to have angered members of the MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP).[1]
Farm Mechanisation Scheme
In July 2020, Kindness Paradza was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.
The data is analysed by recipients origin:.
- Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.
Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.
- Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
- Masvingo US$26,4 million,
- Manicaland US$18 million
- Midlands US$14 million.
Kindness Paradza is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$118,485.00. [4]
Further Reading
References
