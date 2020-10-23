Difference between revisions of "Kindon Tembure"

In July 2018, Kindon Tembure was elected to Ward 5 Chegutu Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 303 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Chegutu Municipality with 303 votes, beating Voronica Mangoti of MC-Alliance with 212 votes and Worry Suwati of NPF with 125 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

