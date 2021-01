|description= King 98 is a Zimbabwean musician based in South Africa. He is the son of the late Impala Car Rental CEO Thompson Dondo.

''King 98'', real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, is a South African based Zimbabwean Hip Hop musician. He is most known for the release of his 2019 album ''Francesca'' under the tuelage of DJ Simmz. The launch of the album attracted big artists on the African continent including Davido and [[Nadia Nakai]].

Background

In an interview, he said that his high school colleagues called him Asap. As time went on he decided to call himself King 98. The 98 came from the fact that he was born in 1998.[1]

Age

He was born in 1998.[1]

Parents

His father was Thompson Dondo.[2] His mother is Francesca. He named his debut album after his mother.[1]

Education

In 2020, King 98 was studying towards a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.[1]

Label

In 2020 he was signed to Cinq Music based in Los Angeles, United States. He signed a distribution deal with the label. Other artists under the label are Janet Jackson.[3]

Career

He has collaborated with many African artists such as ExQ, Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platnumz, and LayLizzy.

Criticism

Net Worth

King 98's net worth is unknown at the moment but his late father was the owner of the biggest car rental firm in Zimbabwe Impala Car Rental.

Discography

Albums

Francesa (May 2019)

Singles

Awards

Awards Year Ceremony Award Result 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Collaboration Won 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Album Won 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Hustle Won

Videos

King 98 - Twisted [Official Music Video]

Wacko - King 98 X Nasty C X Laylizzy [Official Music Video]

King 98 - i Bet [Official Music Video]

King 98 X Jux ft Sheby Medicine - JOGODO [Official Music Video]

King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri (Official Music Video)

King 98 - Shoko ft. ExQ [Official Music Video]