He has collaborated with many African artists such as [[ExQ]], Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platnumz, and LayLizzy.
==Discography==
*Francesa (May 2019)
==Awards==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CRZMG0tJZk|||King 98 X Jux ft Sheby Medicine - JOGODO [Official Music Video]|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGH0GWtfxzE|||King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri (Official Music Video)|}}
==References==
|King 98
|Born
|Ngonidzashe Dondo
King 98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, is a South African based Zimbabwean Hip Hop musician. He is most known for the release of his 2019 album Francesca under the tuelage of DJ Simmz. The launch of the album attracted big artists on the African continent including Davido and Nadia Nakai.
Background
In an interview, he said that his high school colleagues called him Asap. As time went on he decided to call himself King 98. The 98 came from the fact that he was born in 1998.[1]
Age
He was born in 1998.[1]
Parents
His father was Thompson Dondo.[2] His mother is Francesca. He named his debut album after his mother.[1]
Education
In 2020, King 98 was studying towards a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.[1]
Label
In 2020 he was signed to Cinq Music based in Los Angeles, United States. He signed a distribution deal with the label. Other artists under the label are Janet Jackson.[3]
Career
He has collaborated with many African artists such as ExQ, Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platnumz, and LayLizzy.
Criticism
Net Worth
King 98's net worth is unknown at the moment but his late father was the owner of the biggest car rental firm in Zimbabwe Impala Car Rental.
Contacts & Social Media
- Instagram: king98official
- Twitter: King98
Discography
Albums
- Francesa (May 2019)
Singles
Awards
|Year
|Ceremony
|Award
|Result
|2019
|Zim Hip Hop Awards
|Best Collaboration
|Won
|2019
|Zim Hip Hop Awards
|Best Album
|Won
|2019
|Zim Hip Hop Awards
|Best Hustle
|Won
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Winstone Antonio, Up close and personal with King 98, NewsDay, Published: June 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ Lemuel Chekai, I'm Self-Made, My Dad Only Supports: King 98, 263Chat, Published: June 27, 2019, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ Murray Stasen, CINQ MUSIC EXPANDS INTO AFRICA, SIGNS ZIMBABWEAN ARTIST KING98, |Music Business Worldwide, Published: July 30, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021