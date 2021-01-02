<blockquote>Just because there is someone helping me, I had to go up there. I had to go there and fight for that person and I will keep on doing that. There are a lot of emotions and what people do not understand is I am really passionate about music and regardless of someone else helping me, it is a God-given talent.I am not going to give up for any reason and while my critics keep talking, I will keep going hard again because they keep on motivating me.</blockquote><ref name="Standard">Kennedy Nyavaya, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2019/05/05/king-98-silences-critics/ King 98 silences critics], ''The Standard'', Published: May 5, 2019, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

King 98, real name Ngonidzashe Dondo, is a South African based Zimbabwean Hip Hop musician. He is most known for the release of his 2019 album Francesca under the tuelage of DJ Simmz. The launch of the album attracted big artists on the African continent including Davido and Nadia Nakai.

Background

In an interview, he said that his high school colleagues called him Asap. As time went on he decided to call himself King 98. The 98 came from the fact that he was born in 1998.[1]

Age

He was born in 1998.[1]

Parents

His father was Thompson Dondo.[2] His mother is Francesca Dondo. He named his debut album after his mother.[1]

Girlfriend

In a 2019 interview, King 98 said despite the fame he was still unattached and not searching. He said:

I don’t really focus on girls; I’m caught up in my music. I’m too busy for girls but I almost had a girl but my schedule does not permit. With all the tours and music projects I am doing at the moment, I can’t commit myself to girls.

[3]

Education

In 2020, King 98 was studying towards a degree in music and arts at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.[1]

Label

In 2020 he was signed to Cinq Music based in Los Angeles, United States. He signed a distribution deal with the label. Other artists under the label are Janet Jackson.[4]

Career

He has collaborated with many African artists such as ExQ, Nasty C, Nadia Nakai, Diamond Platnumz, and LayLizzy.

Criticism

King 98's rise in the industry has been criticised with critics stating that it depends on his father Thompson Dondo’s financial muscle rather than talent.

In an interview, King 98 insisted that he would have done it even without the money. He said:

It is not about the money, it is about passion and I am really passionate about this and if people say it is about the money, they motivate me to go even harder.

He added that he had to defend the investments that have gone into jumpstarting his career. King 98 said:

Just because there is someone helping me, I had to go up there. I had to go there and fight for that person and I will keep on doing that. There are a lot of emotions and what people do not understand is I am really passionate about music and regardless of someone else helping me, it is a God-given talent.I am not going to give up for any reason and while my critics keep talking, I will keep going hard again because they keep on motivating me.

[5]

Net Worth

King 98's net worth is unknown at the moment but his late father was the owner of the biggest car rental firm in Zimbabwe Impala Car Rental.

Discography

Albums

Francesca (May 2019)

Singles

Awards

Awards Year Ceremony Award Result 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Collaboration Won 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Album Won 2019 Zim Hip Hop Awards Best Hustle Won

Videos

King 98 - Twisted [Official Music Video]

Wacko - King 98 X Nasty C X Laylizzy [Official Music Video]

King 98 - i Bet [Official Music Video]

King 98 X Jux ft Sheby Medicine - JOGODO [Official Music Video]

King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri (Official Music Video)

King 98 - Shoko ft. ExQ [Official Music Video]

Philanthropy

In May 2020, King 98 handed over groceries to fellow musicians Gift Katulika, popularly known as Shiga Shiga, Progress Chipfumo, and Sam Mataure.[6]