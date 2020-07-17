Difference between revisions of "King Durrie"

Background=

King Durrie realname Wise Ngwenya was born 1 November 1996 in Plumtree, Zimbabwe. He is a father of one Wisdom Durrie Jr Ngwenya.

Education

He went to Zuzaphi Primary School from 2003 to 2009 and Siyaphambili Secondary School from 2010 to 2013.

Career

He is a Zim hip hop musician based in South Africa. King Durrie started doing hip hop 2016 but did not manage to get things organised due to some challenges.

In March 2016 he released a song 'Dream On' feat Yelani and the song engaged about 500+ downloads on its first 24 hours of release. The song got airplay in almost all South African Radio stations which was a major boost for the then upcoming artist.

After that, he released Levels in November 2018 which saw him getting nominated at IVP Awards and LYD Awards in Johannesburg.

He is also a Founder of The Grind Entertainment an organisation that helps upcoming artists to market and distribute their songs.

The Grind started operating in October 2019.