Difference between revisions of "King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini: #Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969. #Buthle MaMathe married in 1974. #Mantfo...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:14, 30 April 2021
These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini:
- Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969.
- Buthle MaMathe married in 1974.
- Mantfombi Dlamini married in 1977.
- Thandekile Ndlovu married in 1988.
Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]
References
- ↑ The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021