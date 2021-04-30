Pindula

Difference between revisions of "King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini: #Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969. #Buthle MaMathe married in 1974. #Mantfo...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 09:14, 30 April 2021

These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini:

  1. Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969.
  1. Buthle MaMathe married in 1974.
  1. Mantfombi Dlamini married in 1977.
  1. Thandekile Ndlovu married in 1988.
  1. Nompumelelo Mchiza
  1. Zola Zelusiwe Mafu

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]

References

  1. The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=King_Goodwill_Zwelithini_Wives&oldid=103038"