These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini:

Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969.

Buthle MaMathe married in 1974.

Mantfombi Dlamini married in 1977.

Thandekile Ndlovu married in 1988.

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]

