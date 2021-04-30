Difference between revisions of "King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives"
Latest revision as of 09:17, 30 April 2021
These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:
- Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969.
- Buthle MaMathe married in 1974.
- Mantfombi Dlamini married in 1977.
- Thandekile Ndlovu married in 1988.
Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]
