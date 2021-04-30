Pindula

Difference between revisions of "King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini: #Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969. #Buthle MaMathe married in 1974. #Mantfo...")
 
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]]:
+
[[File:King_Goodwill_Zwelithini.jpg|thumb|King Goodwill Zwelithini]] These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]]. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:
  
#[[Sibongile Dlamini]] married in 1969.
+
*[[Sibongile Dlamini]] married in 1969.
  
#[[Buthle MaMathe]] married in 1974.
+
*[[Buthle MaMathe]] married in 1974.
  
#[[Mantfombi Dlamini]] married in 1977.
+
*[[Mantfombi Dlamini]] married in 1977.
  
#[[Thandekile Ndlovu]] married in 1988.
+
*[[Thandekile Ndlovu]] married in 1988.
  
#[[Nompumelelo Mchiza]]  
+
*[[Nompumelelo Mchiza]]  
  
#[[Zola Zelusiwe Mafu]]
+
*[[Zola Zelusiwe Mafu]]
  
 
Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>
 
Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>
Line 23: Line 23:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives, King Goodwill Zwelithini Queens
 
|keywords= King Goodwill Zwelithini Wives, King Goodwill Zwelithini Queens
|description=  
+
|description= These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:
|image=  
+
|image= King_Goodwill_Zwelithini.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
 
  
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]
 
[[Category:South African Royalty]]

Latest revision as of 09:17, 30 April 2021

King Goodwill Zwelithini

These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]

References

  1. The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=King_Goodwill_Zwelithini_Wives&oldid=103042"