|description= These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.<ref name="E">[https://www.enca.com/wives-zulu-king The wives of a Zulu king], ''eNCA'', Published: July 26, 2014, Retrieved: April 30, 2021</ref>

[[File:King_Goodwill_Zwelithini.jpg|thumb|King Goodwill Zwelithini]] These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]] . The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are :

These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]]:

King Goodwill Zwelithini

These are the wives of the late King of the Zulu nation King Goodwill Zwelithini. The late King Goodwill Zwelithini had six wives whose names are:

Sibongile Dlamini married in 1969.

Buthle MaMathe married in 1974.

Mantfombi Dlamini married in 1977.

Thandekile Ndlovu married in 1988.

Each wife has her own royal home, and according to reports in 2014, it costed the taxpayer over R63-million per year to maintain the royal household.[1]

References