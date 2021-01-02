King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki is the Lozwi King who was installed in 2020.

Real Name

King Mambo was born Mike Moyo.[1]

Residence

He lives in Mawabeni, Umzingwane District.[1]

Wife

His first wife Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo died age 47. She passed away in South Africa on 1 January 2021 after a short illness.

He married his second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu in October 2020.[1]

Children

With his first wife, King Mambo has five children, three boys and two girls.[1]

Coronation

He was installed in 2020 during a ceremony attended by 80 chiefs drawn from across Zimbabwe.[1]