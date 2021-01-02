Difference between revisions of "King Mambo"
King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki is the Lozwi King who was installed in 2020.
Real Name
King Mambo was born Mike Moyo.[1]
Residence
He lives in Mawabeni, Umzingwane District.[1]
Wife
His first wife Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo died age 47. She passed away in South Africa on 1 January 2021 after a short illness.
He married his second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu in October 2020.[1]
Children
With his first wife, King Mambo has five children, three boys and two girls.[1]
Coronation
He was installed in 2020 during a ceremony attended by 80 chiefs drawn from across Zimbabwe.[1]