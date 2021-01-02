Difference between revisions of "King Mambo"
Revision as of 09:53, 2 January 2021
King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki is the Lozwi King who was installed in 2020.
Real Name
King Mambo was born Mike Moyo.[1]
Residence
He lives in Mawabeni, Umzingwane District.[1]
Wife
His first wife Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo died age 47. She passed away in South Africa on 1 January 2021 after a short illness.
He married his second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu in October 2020.[1]
Children
With his first wife, King Mambo has five children, three boys and two girls.[1]
Coronation
He was installed on 1 September 2020.[2].
Reports differ on the number of chiefs who attended the ceremony with one publication reporting that 80 chiefs attended[1] whilst another places the chiefs at 121.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Martin Sibanda, King Mambo’s wife dies, The Chronicle, Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Vusumuzi Dube,Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings, Sunday News, Published: November 22, 2020, Retrieved: January 2, 2021