King Mambo also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki is the Lozwi King who was installed in 2020.

Real Name

King Mambo was born Mike Moyo.[1]

Residence

He lives in Mawabeni, Umzingwane District.[1]

Wife

His first wife Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo died age 47. She passed away in South Africa on 1 January 2021 after a short illness.

He married his second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu in October 2020.[1]

Children

With his first wife, King Mambo has five children, three boys and two girls.[1]

Coronation

He was installed on 1 September 2020.[2].

Reports differ on the number of chiefs who attended the ceremony with one publication reporting that 80 chiefs attended[1] whilst another places the chiefs at 121.[2]

Businesses

King Mambo is a businessman with interests in South Africa.[3]

Controversies

Plot to oust Ndebele chiefs

There were claims that his installation was meant to thwart the Ndebele monarch's influence and cause divisions among its chiefs.

King Mambo's critics said his installation was backed by the Government of Zimbabwe because it came a year after Local Government minister, July Moyo, blocked the Ndebele king, Bulelani Lobengula Khumalo's coronation.

Coincidentally, King Mambo's installation at his homestead in Mawabeni, Esigodini took place on the same day as the annual King Mzilikazi Commemorations at Mhlahlandlela Memorial Site, which angered some Ndebele traditional leaders. King Mambo, however, refuted the claims he wanted to undermine or oust Ndebele chiefs and said their intention as the Mambo dynasty, is to share chieftainships with the Ndebele and not replace them.[3]