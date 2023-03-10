Difference between revisions of "King Nadolo"
Revision as of 07:54, 10 March 2023
|King Nadolo
Image Via NewsDay
|Born
|Munyaradzi King Nadolo
December 4, 1995
Harare
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Churchill High School
|Occupation
|Employer
|CAPS United Football Club
|Notable work
|Man of the Match Gushungo Victory Cup (2014)
|Home town
|Harare
|Parent(s)
|Skever Nadolo (father), Linda Nadalo (mother)
|Relatives
|Leah Nadolo and Tawanda Nadalo
King Nadolo is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for CAPS United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL). Nadolo has also played for Dynamos Football Club, Highlanders Football Club and ZIFA Central Region Division One side TelOne Football Club.
Background
King Nadolo was born on 4 December 1995.[1] He has two siblings, Leah who is the eldest and Tawanda his young brother.[2]
Education
King Nadolo learned at Tsinhirano Primary, Tafara High 1, Churchill Boys and Sir Isaac Newton (SA). He grew up in Tafara and played for Tafara Rangers, Dynamos Football Club senior and juniors, Sir Isaac Newton (SAB league- SA), Highlanders Football Club, Witbank Spurs, and TelOne. While Nadolo was at Churchill Boys High, Dynamos Football Club were paying his school fees as part of a scholarship program.[2]
Career
King started playing football in his primary school years when he used to feature for Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers. On the advice of Elvis Chiweshe, Nadolo joined Dynamos Football Club juniors.
After a few years with Dynamos, King was spotted by a scout while playing for a Copa Coca-Cola team in South Africa where they were playing as curtain raisers during a 2010 World Cup game. As a result, Nadolo landed a chance to play for South African Vodacom League, third-tier side FC Alex[2] After failing to break into the top tier, Nadolo's maternal uncle urged him to come for trials at Highlanders Football Club in 2014.
He had been playing for the team before moving to SA and then back to Zimbabwe where he joined 2019 ZPSL new boys TelOne Football Club.[2] Nadolo was on the soccer stars calendar in 2019 but failed to save TelOne from relegation that season. After the 2019 season, he was loaned to Dynamos where he spent three years.
In February 2023, he joined CAPS United Football Club on a one-year loan deal from his parent club, TelOne.[3] Nadolo joined a list of players who have played for all the three biggest teams in the country — Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United.
The other players who have featured for the "Big Three" include Newman Sianchali, Marshall Machazani, Stewart Murisa, Valentine Ndaba, Stephen Alimenda, Rodrick Mutuma and Lovemore Ncube.
Nadolo was part of the Zimbabwe Under 23 provisional squad that prepared for the All Africa Games qualifier in February 2015.[4]
Teams Played For
- Circle Cement
- Tafara Rangers
- Dynamos Football Club Juniors
- FC Alex
- Highlanders Football Club
- Witbank Spurs (South Africa)
- TelOne Football Club
Awards Won
- Man of the Match Gushungo Victory Cup (2014)
- ZNA Charities Shield Winners Medal (2015)
- Footballers Union of Zimbabwe November 2019 Player of the Month
Picture Gallery
References
- ↑ Highlanders FC, Facebook, Published: December 4, 2014, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Ngqwele Dube, DeMbare fan switches to Bosso, The Sunday News, Published: March 15, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
- ↑ Tadious Manyepo, Nadolo joins exclusive company, The Herald, Published: 10 March 2023, Retrieved: 10 March 2023
- ↑ Pasuwa names Young Warriors squad, NewsDay, Published: February 11, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015