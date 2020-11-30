Pindula

Difference between revisions of "King Nadolo"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 86: Line 86:
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
 
+
King Nadolo learnt at Tsinhirano Primary, Tafara High 1, Churchill Boys and Sir Isaac Newton (SA). He grew up in Tafara and played for Tafara Rangers, Dynamos juniors, Sir Isaac Newton (SAB league- SA), [[Highlanders Football Club]], Witbank Spurs and Telone. When Nadolo attended [[Churchill Boys High]], [[Dynamos Football Club]] were paying his school fees as part of a scholarship program.<ref name="Sunday"> Ngqwele Dube, [http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/dembare-fan-switches-to-bosso/ DeMbare fan switches to Bosso], ''The Sunday News'', Published: March 15, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>
Nadolo attended [[Churchill Boys High]] with [[Dynamos Football Club]] paying for his school fees as part of a scholarship program.<ref name="Sunday"> Ngqwele Dube, [http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/dembare-fan-switches-to-bosso/ DeMbare fan switches to Bosso], ''The Sunday News'', Published: March 15, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015</ref>
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==

Latest revision as of 12:49, 30 November 2020

King Nadolo
King Nadolo, Highlanders Football Club, football, soccer
Image Via NewsDay
BornMunyaradzi King Nadolo
(1995-12-04) December 4, 1995 (age 24)
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerDynamos Football Club
Notable workMan of the Match Gushungo Victory Cup (2014)
Parent(s)Skever Nadolo (father), Linda Nadalo (mother)
RelativesLeah and Tawanda

King Nadolo is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club as a striker. He is a former player for Highlanders Football Club and TelOne Football Club.

Background

King Nadolo was born on 4 December 1995.[1] He has two siblings, Leah who is the eldest and Tawanda his young brother.[2]

Education

King Nadolo learnt at Tsinhirano Primary, Tafara High 1, Churchill Boys and Sir Isaac Newton (SA). He grew up in Tafara and played for Tafara Rangers, Dynamos juniors, Sir Isaac Newton (SAB league- SA), Highlanders Football Club, Witbank Spurs and Telone. When Nadolo attended Churchill Boys High, Dynamos Football Club were paying his school fees as part of a scholarship program.[2]

Career

King started playing soccer in his primary school years when he used to feature for Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers. On the advice of Elvis Chiweshe, Nadolo joined Dynamos Football Club juniors. After a few years with Dynamos, King was spotted by a scout while playing for a Copa Coca Cola team in South Africa where they were playing as curtain raisers during a 2010 World Cup game. As a result, Nadolo landed a chance to play for South African Vodacom League, third tier side FC Alex[2]

After failing to break into the top tier, Nadolo's maternal uncle urged him to come for trials at Highlanders Football Club in 2014. He has been playing for the team before moving to SA and then back to Zimbabwe where he joined new boys TelOne Football Club.[2]

Nadolo was part of the Zimbabwe Under 23 provisional squad that prepared for the All Africa Games qualifier in February 2015.[3]

Teams Played For

Awards Won

King Nadolo Award

Picture Gallery

  • King Nadalo.jpg
  • King Nadolo 1.jpg




References

  1. Highlanders FC, Facebook, Published: December 4, 2014, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Ngqwele Dube, DeMbare fan switches to Bosso, The Sunday News, Published: March 15, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
  3. Pasuwa names Young Warriors squad, NewsDay, Published: February 11, 2015, Retrieved: August 4, 2015
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=King_Nadolo&oldid=95020"