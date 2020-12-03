King Nadolo is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club as a striker. He is a former player for Highlanders Football Club and TelOne Football Club.

Background

King Nadolo was born on 4 December 1995.[1] He has two siblings, Leah who is the eldest and Tawanda his young brother.[2]

Education

King Nadolo learnt at Tsinhirano Primary, Tafara High 1, Churchill Boys and Sir Isaac Newton (SA). He grew up in Tafara and played for Tafara Rangers, Dynamos juniors, Sir Isaac Newton (SAB league- SA), Highlanders Football Club, Witbank Spurs and Telone. When Nadolo attended Churchill Boys High, Dynamos Football Club were paying his school fees as part of a scholarship program.[2]

Career

King started playing soccer in his primary school years when he used to feature for Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers. On the advice of Elvis Chiweshe, Nadolo joined Dynamos Football Club juniors. After a few years with Dynamos, King was spotted by a scout while playing for a Copa Coca Cola team in South Africa where they were playing as curtain raisers during a 2010 World Cup game. As a result, Nadolo landed a chance to play for South African Vodacom League, third tier side FC Alex[2]

After failing to break into the top tier, Nadolo's maternal uncle urged him to come for trials at Highlanders Football Club in 2014. He has been playing for the team before moving to SA and then back to Zimbabwe where he joined new boys TelOne Football Club.[2]

Nadolo was part of the Zimbabwe Under 23 provisional squad that prepared for the All Africa Games qualifier in February 2015.[3]

Teams Played For

Circle Cement

Tafara Rangers

Dynamos Football Club Juniors

FC Alex

Highlanders Football Club

Witbank Spurs (South Africa)

TelOne Football Club

Awards Won

Man of the Match Gushungo Victory Cup (2014)

ZNA Charities Shield Winners Medal (2015)

Footballers Union of Zimbabwe November 2019 Player of the Month

