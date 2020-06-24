King Shaddy is a popular Zimdancehall Artist who broke into the limelight following the release of his smashing hit "Wadiwa mai Huni".

Background

King Shaddy was born Shadreck Kakwire.

Career

The artist became an instant with his song "Wadiwa mai Huni" which became a fan's favourite receiving widespread airplay on most local radio stations. He has performed alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as Nox Guni, Winky D. He has also performed in the United Kingdom with fellow Zimbabwean artists.

Discography

Albums

Gosongo (2016)

Singles

Wadiwa mai Huni

Ndisahwira wako here (cover version of Mathias Mhere

Reply yamai Huni

Isu featuring Winky D

Tsoka yaDanmore

Pagochi gochi

King Shaddy feat Jah Prayzah and DJ Smiley - Nhasi Tovapedzera

Vakandibata

True Love

I Love u Mama

Picture Gallery

Videos

King Shaddy - The Return of Danmore Ahdubula







Feat Mathias Mhere







Feat Mathias Mhere







King Shaddy - Tsumo Dze ChiRasta







True Love







King Shaddy ft Macorokoza Choir Machira Chete Official

Reply yamai Huni







Letter to mai Huni







Letter to mai Huni

Controversy

The dancehall chanter is said to have refused to perform at a gig in Mutare where he had been billed to perform. It is said that he refused to perform arguing that he wanted to be paid his money before he could go on stage.[1]















