Latest revision as of 21:29, 24 June 2020

King Shaddy
King Shaddy, Zimdancehall
King Shaddy
Background information
Birth nameShadreck Kwarire
Also known asMakorokoza
OriginHighfields
GenresZimdancehall
Occupation(s)Zimdancehall, Songwriter

King Shaddy is a popular Zimdancehall Artist who broke into the limelight following the release of his smashing hit "Wadiwa mai Huni".

Background

King Shaddy was born Shadreck Kakwire.

Career

The artist became an instant with his song "Wadiwa mai Huni" which became a fan's favourite receiving widespread airplay on most local radio stations. He has performed alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as Nox Guni, Winky D. He has also performed in the United Kingdom with fellow Zimbabwean artists.

Discography

Albums

  • Gosongo (2016)

Singles

  • Wadiwa mai Huni
  • Ndisahwira wako here (cover version of Mathias Mhere
  • Reply yamai Huni
  • Isu featuring Winky D
  • Tsoka yaDanmore
  • Pagochi gochi
  • King Shaddy feat Jah Prayzah and DJ Smiley - Nhasi Tovapedzera
  • Vakandibata
  • True Love
  • I Love u Mama

Picture Gallery

Videos

King Shaddy - The Return of Danmore Ahdubula



Feat Mathias Mhere



King Shaddy - Tsumo Dze ChiRasta



True Love



King Shaddy ft Macorokoza Choir Machira Chete Official
Reply yamai Huni



Letter to mai Huni

Controversy

The dancehall chanter is said to have refused to perform at a gig in Mutare where he had been billed to perform. It is said that he refused to perform arguing that he wanted to be paid his money before he could go on stage.[1]





References

  1. Tawanda Marwizi King Shaddy refuses to perform, The Herald, Published: June 24, 2014, Retrieved: June 5, 2015
