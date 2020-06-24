Difference between revisions of "King Shaddy"
Latest revision as of 21:29, 24 June 2020
|King Shaddy
King Shaddy
|Background information
|Birth name
|Shadreck Kwarire
|Also known as
|Makorokoza
|Origin
|Highfields
|Genres
|Zimdancehall
|Occupation(s)
|Zimdancehall, Songwriter
King Shaddy is a popular Zimdancehall Artist who broke into the limelight following the release of his smashing hit "Wadiwa mai Huni".
Contents
Background
King Shaddy was born Shadreck Kakwire.
Career
The artist became an instant with his song "Wadiwa mai Huni" which became a fan's favourite receiving widespread airplay on most local radio stations. He has performed alongside other Zimbabwean artists such as Nox Guni, Winky D. He has also performed in the United Kingdom with fellow Zimbabwean artists.
Discography
Albums
- Gosongo (2016)
Singles
- Wadiwa mai Huni
- Ndisahwira wako here (cover version of Mathias Mhere
- Reply yamai Huni
- Isu featuring Winky D
- Tsoka yaDanmore
- Pagochi gochi
- King Shaddy feat Jah Prayzah and DJ Smiley - Nhasi Tovapedzera
- Vakandibata
- True Love
- I Love u Mama
Picture Gallery
Videos
Controversy
The dancehall chanter is said to have refused to perform at a gig in Mutare where he had been billed to perform. It is said that he refused to perform arguing that he wanted to be paid his money before he could go on stage.[1]
References
- ↑ Tawanda Marwizi King Shaddy refuses to perform, The Herald, Published: June 24, 2014, Retrieved: June 5, 2015