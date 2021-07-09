There were certain supporters of Kaizer Chiefs that were said to be in the habit of booing Kingston Nkhatha whenever he was on the field of play.<ref name="a">Mark Strydom [http://www.bdlive.co.za/sport/soccer/2014/12/17/nkhatha-silences-boo-brigade-with-goal Nkhatha silences boo brigade with goal], ''Business Day Live'', Published: December 17, 2014, Retrieved: January 27, 2015</ref> Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was also said to have contemplated leaving the club due to the bullying attitude of some of the supporters whom he claimed had continuously tormented the player despite the player giving a 110% performance whenever when he featured for Amakhosi.<ref name="b">[http://www.supersport.com/football/absa-premiership/news/141214/I_may_consider_leaving_Chiefs_Baxter I may consider leaving Chiefs - Baxter], ''Supersport'', Published: December 15, 2014, Retrieved: January 27, 2015</ref>

Kingston Brooklyn Nkatha is a Zimbabwean national footballer who played for Supersport United Football Club as a striker in South Africa. He is one of the most prolific strikers to emerge out of Zimbabwe that went on to make an impact in the South African Premier League

Background

Kingston was born on 27 October 1985 in Zvimba.[1] Nkatha a Catholic, grew up in Glen Norah a high density suburb of Harare.

Education

He attended Rusvingo Primary School in Highfield.[1]

Professional career

Nkhatha’s footballing career started in high school before he joined Buymore Football Club, eventually moving to CAPS United Football Club in 2007. This was also the same year he signed for Free State Stars in South Africa. In the 2008-2009 season Nkhatha was sent on a 1 year loan to Carara Kicks. He returned to Free state stars after his loan spell with Carara Kicks after playing 20 matches scoring 11 times [2] in the 2010-2011 season Nkatha signed for Black Leopards where he became one of the best strikers in the ABSA premiership. Nkhatha caught the interest of Kaizer Chiefs and Black leopards agreed to sell Nkhatha in July 2012. Nkatha won the 2013/2014 ABSA Premier League, Nedbank Cup, Carling Black Label & MTN 8 trophies while at Kaizer Chiefs.

Mbombela United FC

In 2019, Nkhatha signed an 18-month contract with National First Division side Mbombela United FC after he departed from Zimbabwean club Dynamos Football Club. Kingston Nkhatha had an unsuccessful spell at Dynamos which ended prematurely after he was released by the club after falling out with its leadership.[3]

Nkhatha and the Boo Brigade

There were certain supporters of Kaizer Chiefs that were said to be in the habit of booing Kingston Nkhatha whenever he was on the field of play.[4] Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was also said to have contemplated leaving the club due to the bullying attitude of some of the supporters whom he claimed had continuously tormented the player despite the player giving a 110% performance whenever when he featured for Amakhosi.[5]

At the end of the 2014 soccer season, Nkhata eventually made a move to Supersport United. There were widespread rumours to the effect that Nkhatha was running away from the abusive Amakhosi fans that were terrorising him. The striker was nonetheless adamant that he had left the club because he felt that his future was elsewhere not at Kaizer Chiefs.[6]

Picture Gallery

Kingston in action

Warming up for a match

Nkhatha beating a defender

Sharing a moment with former coach S. Baxter

celebrating a goal with Baxter

Nkhatha dribbles past an opponent

Videos

Nkhatha's spectacular strike

National Team Career

Kingston Nkatha started to play for the national team with the young warriors (under 20) and was part of the young warriors team that won the COSAFA-Metropolitan under 20 tournament.[7] He also snubbed one of the national duty calls in 2014 for the match against Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying stage [8]













