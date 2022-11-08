−

'''Kisinoti (alternatively spelt as Kisnot) Mukwazhe''' is a 48 years old Zimbabwean politician who contested in the 2013 presidential election. He is also the leader of the [[Zimbabwe Development Party]] which was launched February 4, 2008 <ref> [http://archive.kubatana.net/html/archive/elec/080207herald2.asp?sector=ELEC&year=2008&range_start=1261 Kubatana - Archive - Zimbabwe Development Party launched - The Herald (Zimbabwe) - Feb 07, 2008],'' retrieved: 2 Jul 2018''</ref>. Kisinoti is a former [[Zanu-PF]] party member. In June 2018, he withdrew from contesting the election saying grievances from political stakeholders were being ignored.<ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/06/13/kisinoti-mukwazhe-moreprecision-muzadzi-no-longer-contesting-in-2018-elections/ Kisinoti Mukwazhe, Moreprecision Muzadzi No Longer Contesting In 2018 Elections ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018''</ref>

