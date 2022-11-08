Difference between revisions of "Kisinoti Mukwazhe"
|
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Kisinoti (alternatively spelt as Kisnot) Mukwazhe'''
|+
'''Kisinoti (alternatively spelt as Kisnot) Mukwazhe''' a 48 old Zimbabwean politician who contested in the 2013 presidential election. He is also the leader of the [[Zimbabwe Development Party]] which was launched February 2008<ref> [http://archive.kubatana.net/html/archive/elec/080207herald2.asp?sector=ELEC&year=2008&range_start=1261 Kubatana - Archive - Zimbabwe Development Party launched - The Herald (Zimbabwe) - Feb 07, 2008],'' retrieved: 2 Jul 2018''</ref>. Kisinoti is a former [[Zanu-PF]] party member. In June 2018, he withdrew from contesting the election saying grievances from political stakeholders were being ignored.<ref> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/06/13/kisinoti-mukwazhe-moreprecision-muzadzi-no-longer-contesting-in-2018-elections/ Kisinoti Mukwazhe, Moreprecision Muzadzi No Longer Contesting In 2018 Elections ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018''</ref>
==References==
==References==
<references />
<references />
|+
|+
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
Latest revision as of 13:28, 8 November 2022
|Kisinoti Mukwazhi
|Known for
|Being presidential candidate in Zim 2013 Elections
Kisinoti (alternatively spelt as Kisnot) Mukwazhe was a 48 year old Zimbabwean politician who contested in the 2013 presidential election. He is also the leader of the Zimbabwe Development Party which was launched 4 February 2008. [1]. Kisinoti is a former Zanu-PF party member. In June 2018, he withdrew from contesting the election saying grievances from political stakeholders were being ignored.[2]
References
- ↑ Kubatana - Archive - Zimbabwe Development Party launched - The Herald (Zimbabwe) - Feb 07, 2008, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018
- ↑ Kisinoti Mukwazhe, Moreprecision Muzadzi No Longer Contesting In 2018 Elections ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018