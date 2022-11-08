Difference between revisions of "Kisinoti Mukwazhe"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 13:28, 8 November 2022

Kisinoti Mukwazhi
Known forBeing presidential candidate in Zim 2013 Elections

Kisinoti (alternatively spelt as Kisnot) Mukwazhe was a 48 year old Zimbabwean politician who contested in the 2013 presidential election. He is also the leader of the Zimbabwe Development Party which was launched 4 February 2008. [1]. Kisinoti is a former Zanu-PF party member. In June 2018, he withdrew from contesting the election saying grievances from political stakeholders were being ignored.[2]

References

  1. Kubatana - Archive - Zimbabwe Development Party launched - The Herald (Zimbabwe) - Feb 07, 2008, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018
  2. Kisinoti Mukwazhe, Moreprecision Muzadzi No Longer Contesting In 2018 Elections ⋆ Pindula News, Pindula News, retrieved: 2 Jul 2018
