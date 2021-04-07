Difference between revisions of "Kiven Mutimbanyoka"
In July 2018, Kiven Mutimbanyoka was elected to Ward 13 Chitungwiza Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 1972 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 13 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1972 votes, beating Gylord Chenjera of MDC-Alliance with 1713 votes, Cuthbert Razawo of BZA with 194 votes, and Edias Moyounotsva of MDC-T with 109 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
