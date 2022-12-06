Kizito Chivamba

<blockquote>Cde Chivamba was like Job of the Bible. He was accused of a lot of things when he was in the party, which led to his suspension. However, the truth later prevailed and he was cleared. This is because the truth is like light — it prevails over darkness.<ref name="SundayMail2"> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/zanu-pf-fumigating-itself-says-vp/ Zanu-PF fumigating itself, says VP], ''Sunday Mail'', published: April 22, 2017, retrieved: April 23, 2017</ref>

Vice President [[Phelekezela Mphoko]] took Chivamba to task for butchering his name and pronouncing it as "Mboko" at a rally for [[Grace Mugabe]] in Mberengwa in November 2015.<ref name="SourthernEye"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2015/11/27/chivamba-offers-angry-mphoko-beast/ Chivamba offers angry Mphoko beast], ''Southern Eye'', published: November 27, 2015, retrieved: April 23, 2017</ref> "Mboko" is a Shona derogatory term for “fool or embicile.” After the mispronunciation, Mphoko openly criticized Chivamba before taking to the podium. <ref name="SourthernEye"/> Mphoko said

Vice President [[Phelekezela Mphoko]] took ''' Chivamba ''' to task for butchering his name and pronouncing it as "Mboko" at a rally for [[Grace Mugabe]] in [[ Mberengwa ]] in ''' November 2015 ''' . <ref name="SourthernEye"> [https://www.southerneye.co.zw/2015/11/27/chivamba-offers-angry-mphoko-beast/ Chivamba offers angry Mphoko beast], ''Southern Eye'', published: November 27, 2015, retrieved: April 23, 2017</ref> "Mboko" is a Shona derogatory term for “fool or embicile.” After the mispronunciation, Mphoko openly criticized Chivamba before taking to the podium. <ref name="SourthernEye"/> Mphoko said

'''Chivamba''', together with the late [[Elias Kanengoni]] shot the later mayor of [[Gweru]] [[Patrick Kombayi]] in the run up to the '''1990''' general elections. The two shot Kombayi for running against then Vice President [[Simon Muzenda]] for a parliamentary seat. They were convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to seven years in prison but were immediately pardoned by President [[Robert Mugabe]]. <ref name="Daily News"> [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/05/28/elias-kanengoni-hero-status-shows-zanu-pf-arrogance Elias Kanengoni hero status shows Zanu PF arrogance], ''Daily News'', published: May 28, 2013, retrieved: April 19, 2017</ref>

In '''2016''', '''Chivamba''' was suspended — alongside two other provincial chairpersons [[Joel Biggie Matiza]] ([[Mashonaland East]]) and [[Ezra Chadzamira]] ([[Masvingo]]) — on allegations of inciting insolence and failing to rein in rogue elements in the province. However, the Zanu-PF’s National Disciplinary Committee cleared him of the charges and in '''February 2017''' he bounced back as the Midlands provincial deputy chair. <ref name="SundayMail1"/>

He was elected deputy provincial youth chairperson and chairperson in '''2001'''. He was elected Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Chiwundura]] constituency in '''2008'''. Between '''2009''' and '''2013''', he served as [[Zanu-PF]] provincial secretary for health and child welfare. '''Chivamba''' also served as [[Midlands Province]] vice-chairperson ('''2013-14''') before his elevation to the post of chairperson.<ref name="SundayMail1"/>

He joined ZANU as young activist in '''1972''' and participated in demonstrations against the Pearce Commission. <ref name="SundayMail1"> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/zanu-pf-fumigating-itself-says-vp/ Zanu-PF fumigating itself, says VP], ''Sunday Mail'', published: April 22, 2015, retrieved: April 23, 2017</ref> In '''1975''', he moved to [[Gweru]] where he became deeply engrained in the nationalist movement.<ref name="SundayMail1"/> Between '''1978''' and '''1979''' he worked with freedom fighters around [[Zaka]] and [[Bikita]]. <ref name="SundayMail1"/>. He returned to [[Gweru]] in '''1979''', where he helped to recruit members to the party. In '''1982''' he became the Monomutapa youth chairman in [[Gweru]]. <ref name="Parly"> [http://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-kizito-chivamba Hon Chivamba Kizito], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: April 19, 2017</ref>

From '''1980''' to '''1982''' he worked as a trade unionist and from '''1982''' to '''1988''' '''Chivamba''' worked for the city of [[Gweru]] as Accountant clerk. He joined ZESA where he worked as a as senior liaison clerk from '''1988''' to '''2008'''.<ref name="Parly"/> <br/>

He joined ZANU as young activist in 1972 and participated in demonstrations against the Pearce Commission .<ref name=" SundayMail1 "> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/zanu-pf-fumigating-itself-says-vp/ Zanu-PF fumigating itself, says VP], ''Sunday Mail'', published: April 22, 2015 , retrieved: April 23 , 2017</ref> In 1975, he moved to Gweru where he became deeply engrained in the nationalist movement.<ref name="SundayMail1"/> Between 1978 and 1979 he worked with freedom fighters around Zaka and Bikita. <ref name="SundayMail1"/>. He returned to Gweru in 1979, where he helped to recruit members to the party. In 1982 he became the Monomutapa youth chairman in Gweru. <ref name="Parly"> [http://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-kizito-chivamba Hon Chivamba Kizito], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: April 19 , 2017</ref>

<blockquote>Cde Chivamba was like Job of the Bible. He was accused of a lot of things when he was in the party, which led to his suspension. However, the truth later prevailed and he was cleared. This is because the truth is like light — it prevails over darkness . <ref name=" SundayMail2 "> [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/zanu-pf-fumigating-itself-says-vp/ Zanu-PF fumigating itself, says VP], ''Sunday Mail'', published: April 22, 2017 , retrieved: April 23, 2017</ref>

'''Death:''' '''19 April 2017''', at Gweru General Hospital. '''Chivamba''' was declared a provincial hero and was buried at the at the Midlands Provincial Heroes Acre. At his burial, Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa said:

'''Kizito Chivamba''' was a Zimbabwan politician from Zanu PF. He was elected into [[Parliament]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Chiwundura]] Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 27 August 1958, Zaka, Masvingo.

School / Education

Service/Career

Work

Political

He joined ZANU as young activist in 1972 and participated in demonstrations against the Pearce Commission. [3] In 1975, he moved to Gweru where he became deeply engrained in the nationalist movement.[3] Between 1978 and 1979 he worked with freedom fighters around Zaka and Bikita. [3]. He returned to Gweru in 1979, where he helped to recruit members to the party. In 1982 he became the Monomutapa youth chairman in Gweru. [2]

He was elected deputy provincial youth chairperson and chairperson in 2001. He was elected Member of Parliament for Chiwundura constituency in 2008. Between 2009 and 2013, he served as Zanu-PF provincial secretary for health and child welfare. Chivamba also served as Midlands Province vice-chairperson (2013-14) before his elevation to the post of chairperson.[3]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiwundura returned to Parliament:

Kizito Chivamba of Zanu PF with 11 550 votes or 57.56 percent,

of Zanu PF with 11 550 votes or 57.56 percent, Timothy L Mukahlera of MDC-T with 7 670 votes or 38.22 percent,

Lloyd M Nyamayedenga of MDC with 480 votes or 2.39 percent,

Onuel Gono of ZAPU with 226 votes or 1.13 percent,

Webster Zulu of UMD with 71 votes or 0.35 percent,

Desmond Ngwegwe of Independent with 70 votes or 0.35 percent.

Total 20 067 votes

Events

Suspension

In 2016, Chivamba was suspended — alongside two other provincial chairpersons Joel Biggie Matiza (Mashonaland East) and Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo) — on allegations of inciting insolence and failing to rein in rogue elements in the province. However, the Zanu-PF’s National Disciplinary Committee cleared him of the charges and in February 2017 he bounced back as the Midlands provincial deputy chair. [3]

Shooting Patrick Kombayi

Chivamba, together with the late Elias Kanengoni shot the later mayor of Gweru Patrick Kombayi in the run up to the 1990 general elections. The two shot Kombayi for running against then Vice President Simon Muzenda for a parliamentary seat. They were convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to seven years in prison but were immediately pardoned by President Robert Mugabe. [4]

Reprimand by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko for calling him "Mboko"

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko took Chivamba to task for butchering his name and pronouncing it as "Mboko" at a rally for Grace Mugabe in Mberengwa in November 2015. [5] "Mboko" is a Shona derogatory term for “fool or embicile.” After the mispronunciation, Mphoko openly criticized Chivamba before taking to the podium. [5] Mphoko said

Kizito Chivamba does not deserve to be chairman of Midlands province for calling me Mboko. I am not Mboko . . . this is a dehumanising term and Shona people know it. I am Mphoko![5]

After the rally, Chivamba reportedly offered to appease Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko with a live beast. However, Chivamba refuted the claims and said that the Vice President had also failed to pronounce his name. [5] Said Chivamba

I am not a fluent IsiNdebele speaker. I was born in Zaka and a Karanga, so it was a genuine mistake by someone not conversant with that language. I do not even know what it (Mphoko) means. The VP also failed to pronounce my name properly and called me Chivhamba, but I never took issue with him, We talked about it on the same day and he is a very good man and leader. He understood. I said it with all honesty and without any malice[5]

