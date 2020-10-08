Difference between revisions of "Kizito Vimbainashe Chivafa"

In July 2018, Kizito Vimbainashe Chivafa was elected to Ward 6 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 715 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Ruwa Local Board with 715 votes, beating Kichini Naison Sibanda of Zanu PF with 250 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]