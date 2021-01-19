Difference between revisions of "Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab"
Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab is a private lab located in Harare’s Avondale suburb. Klosad is among the laboratories that were approved by the Government to conduct Covid-19 testing.
Location
Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab is located at 20 Lanark Road, Avondale.
Owner
Former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo is the owner of Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab.
Controversies
Fake Covid-19 Certificate Syndicate
Investigations by The Sunday Mail revealed that Klosad Clinical Diagnostics Lab was issuing out certificates with fake negative Covid-19 results to international travellers without going through the testing process.
Staff at the lab were issuing out the fake certificates for US$45 each instead of the recommended US$65 charged by most institutions for a legitimate Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that is a prerequisite for international travel.
The syndicate was led by one Anesu Nyamugama whilst the certificates were signed off by two different people, one by a C. Guzha and the other by a T. Tenesi while B. Nyakuedzwa approved both certificates.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police said it would look into the matter whilst Covid-19 Chief Co-ordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva said if the lab was found guilty it would be closed.[1]
