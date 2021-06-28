During a loan stint at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2013/14 season, Musona scored 15 goals in 29 games.<ref name="SL">[https://www.soccerladuma.co.za/fan-park/the-best-of-the-rest/pirates-slayer-musona-trends-as-fans-debate-his-psl-legacy/700485 Pirates Slayer - Musona Trends As Fans Debate His PSL Legacy], ''Soccer Laduma'', Published: June 8, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref> Until 2021, Musona was Kaizer Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Caf Champions League with five goals until he was overtaken by centre-back [[Erick Mathoho]].<ref name="G">Michael Madyira, [https://www.goal.com/en-bh/news/kaizer-chiefs-coach-hunt-sometimes-things-do-work-out-thats/qykebeox95o8zhtsc9bbu7nh Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Sometimes things do work out, that's why I laughed], ''Goal'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref>

During a loan stint at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2013/14 season, Musona scored 15 goals in 29 games.<ref name="SL">[https://www.soccerladuma.co.za/fan-park/the-best-of-the-rest/pirates-slayer-musona-trends-as-fans-debate-his-psl-legacy/700485 Pirates Slayer - Musona Trends As Fans Debate His PSL Legacy], ''Soccer Laduma'', Published: June 8, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref> Until 2021, Musona was Kaizer Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Caf Champions League with five goals until he was overtaken by centre-back [[Erick Mathoho]].<ref name="G">Michael Madyira, [https://www.goal.com/en-bh/news/kaizer-chiefs-coach-hunt-sometimes-things-do-work-out-thats/qykebeox95o8zhtsc9bbu7nh Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Sometimes things do work out, that's why I laughed], ''Goal'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref>



Knowledge Musona is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays in the Belgian Pro League for Anderlecht as a forward.

Background

Musona was born on 21 June 1990 in Norton. He is also brother to former FC Platinum player, Walter Musona who is currently playing for Polokwane City in South Africa.[1] He got married to Daisy Rutendo Takundwa on 28 May 2016 at Rain Tree Forest.[2]

Salary

According to a 2020 article by Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Knowledge Musona earns €950 000 (R18.85-million) per year, before bonuses, which ranked him amongst the top-five best paid at Anderlecht. This would mean Musona will walk home with an estimated €20 000 (R400 000) per week until he finds a new club.[3]

Musona started his football career at Manyame Football Club before moving on to join Haka United. His way to stardom kicked off at Aces Youth Academy which is well known for having produced some of the country's best and promising footballers such as Wisdom Mutasa, Khama Billiat and George Chigova.[1] Musona never played in the domestic league and made the move to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in 2009 straight from the Aces Academy.[1] Musona was an instant hit in the Super Diski scoring goals for chiefs and in the process attracted the attention of various European clubs. He was eventually signed by German outfit Hoffenheim where he did not replicate his outstanding performances at Amakhosi.

This saw him being loaned to Augsburg.[4] Musona made a comeback to Amakhosi on a temporary move which saw him featuring for the club for part of the 2014 season. Although Chiefs had registered their interest to have the player back on a more permanent basis, the striker eventually penned a two and half year contract with KV Oostende OF Belgium.[4] In May 2018 after interest from several clubs, Musona signed for Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

In the 2020/21 season, Musona was loaned to KAS Eupen.[5]

In June 2021 Musona moved to Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Tai FC ahead of the 2021/22 season.[6]

Statistics

Whilst at Kaizer Chiefs, Knowledge Musona ended the 2010/11 campaign as the leading goal scorer in the league with 15 goals, while also bagging the Telkom Knockout trophy.

During a loan stint at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2013/14 season, Musona scored 15 goals in 29 games.[7] Until 2021, Musona was Kaizer Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Caf Champions League with five goals until he was overtaken by centre-back Erick Mathoho.[8]

During his loan stint at KAS Eupen he played 33 games and scored 9 times.[6]

Success

Accolades

Best Newcomer to the South African Premier League-2010

Club top goal scorer 2010-2011 season

Picture Gallery

Controversy

Musona was fingered in the Asiagate scandal by ZIFA CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze who alleged that Musona had partaken a match fixing deal together with other players such as Nyasha Mushekwi, and Method Mwanjali. The striker took a temporary break from international duty arguing that he would only reconsider playing for the warriors if ZIFA issued a public apology stating that they erred in implicating him in the scandal.[9]





Betting Scandal

Musona was named among a number of players who have allegedly been placing bets on matches in the Belgian top-flight league.[10] He however received the backing of his club KV Oostende who revealed that Musona was interviewed by officials from the country’s Gambling Commission and quickly notified them.

Teams Played For

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

1899 Hoffenheim (Germany)

Augsburg (Germany)

KV Oostende (Belgium)

RSC Anderlecht

Videos

Musona in action for Amakhosi





Some of Musona's career highlights

Trivia

Musona never played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League











