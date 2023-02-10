He however received the backing of his club KV Oostende who revealed that Musona was interviewed by officials from the country’s Gambling Commission and quickly notified them.

Until 2021, Musona was Kaizer Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Caf Champions League with five goals until he was overtaken by center-back [[Erick Mathoho]].<ref name="G">Michael Madyira, [https://www.goal.com/en-bh/news/kaizer-chiefs-coach-hunt-sometimes-things-do-work-out-thats/qykebeox95o8zhtsc9bbu7nh Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt: Sometimes things do work out, that's why I laughed], ''Goal'', Published: May 16, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref>

Whilst at Kaizer Chiefs, Knowledge Musona ended the 2010/11 campaign as the leading goal scorer in the league with 15 goals, while also bagging the Telkom Knockout trophy.

I remain available for and close to the Warriors to assist in any capacity where I can.

I wish the Warriors all the best in the future as they continue carrying the flame for our country.

I look forward to others being afforded the opportunities that I have had to don the colours of the Warriors and successfully represent us on the world stage.

My hope, as is for many, is that those charged with the management of our beautiful game and its continuous development across all spheres work together for the greater good of our national team, our international and regional participation, and investment in up-and-coming talent that is abundant in our country.

Last but not least a massive and heartfelt thank you to all the supporters and fans that have carried me, supported, motivated me through this journey, and been by my side in all the challenges.

A special thank you to all the former captains for helping me develop into the player I am today. To my current teammates, thank you for accepting me as your leader.

Looking back over the years that I have proudly represented the Zimbabwe Warriors; I feel fortunate to have played alongside some outstanding players.

For the unending support received from ZIFA and the national team coaches (past and present) who believed in me and offered me the platform to reach my full potential throughout my career and as captain, I will always be grateful.

You are a priceless gift, greater than anything I can imagine.

Secondly, thank you to my wonderful family. I do not have enough words to thank you for your unwavering support and prayers.

Firstly, and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord Almighty for the love and blessings He showers me with each day of my life.

None of this would have been entirely possible without the support of several instrumental people, whom I wish to thank.

Mostly, I take immense pride to have captained the team for nearly 5 years.

I will forever look back with great pride on every occasion I represented Zimbabwe having played over 45 games for the team through international friendly matches, Cosafa Cup games, AFCON qualifiers and tournaments, and World Cup Qualifiers.

Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights.

I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country.

I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team.

My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career.

It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on the 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa.

It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors.

On 19 May 2022, Musona announced his retirement from international football saying he wanted to focus on his career at the club level. He issues a statement that reads:

Musona's final match for the Warriors was a 2-1 win over Guinea at the '''2021''' AFCON finals at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on 18 January '''2022'''.

He played 52 matches for the Warriors in total and scored 25 goals.

Musona played for Zimbabwe at the 2017 African Cup of Nations, the 2019 African Cup of Nations, and the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Musona took over from [[Willard Katsande]], who retired from international football after playing his last game for the national team, a 4-2 defeat in an AFCON 2017 final group match against Tunisia.

He was named Warriors captain in June 2017 by the then National Team coach [[Norman Mapeza]].<ref name="Soccer241">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2017/06/07/31518/ Musona appointed Warriors captain], ''Soccer241'', Published: 07 June 2017, Retrieved: 10 February 2023</ref>

Musona stated that he would only reconsider playing for the Warriors again if ZIFA issued a public apology after the association had alleged that he had been involved in match-fixing.

On '''03 July 2012''', "The Smiling Assasin" in a letter to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) chief executive [[Jonathan Mashingaidze]], said that he was taking a break from international football and would not be available for selection for the Warriors.<ref name="The Herald1">[https://www.herald.co.zw/musona-quits-warriors/ Musona quits Warriors], ''The Herald1'', Published: 04 July 2012, Retrieved: 10 February 2023</ref>

Musona scored his first competitive goal for the Warriors in the 1-1 draw with Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on '''05 September 2010'''.

He then made his competitive Warriors debut in the 2012 Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on '''05 September 2010'''.

Musona made his debut for the Warriors on '''27 January 2010''' in a 2010 World Cup finals preparatory match against South Africa at the Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban (SA), which Bafana Bafana won 3-0.<ref name="Football Teams">[https://www.national-football-teams.com/player/35810/Knowledge_Musona.html Knowledge Musona], ''Football Teams'', Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved: 10 February 2023</ref>

In June 2021 Musona moved to Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Tai FC ahead of the 2021/22 season.<ref name="Kick">Liam Bekker, [https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/south-africa-news/categories/news/premiership/knowledge-musona-ends-speculation-of-kaizer-chiefs-return-by-joining-al-tai-football-club/701442 Official: Musona's new club confirmed], ''KickOff'', Published: June 28, 2021, Retrieved: June 28, 2021</ref>

In the 2020/21 season, Musona was loaned to KAS Eupen.<ref name="H">Grace Chingoma, [https://www.herald.co.zw/musona-feature-under-the-spotlight/ Musona feature under the spotlight], ''The Herald'', Published: June 16, 2021, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref>

This saw him being loaned to Augsburg.<ref name="c">Henry Mhara [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/12/19/musona-settles-kv-oostende/ Musona settles for KV Oostende], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 19, 2014, Retrieved: February 5, 2015</ref> Musona made a comeback to Amakhosi on a temporary move which saw him featuring for the club for part of the 2014 season. Although Chiefs had registered their interest to have the player back on a more permanent basis, the striker eventually penned a two and half year contract with KV Oostende OF Belgium.<ref name="c"/> In May 2018 after interest from several clubs, Musona signed for Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

He was eventually signed by the German outfit Hoffenheim where he did not replicate his outstanding performances at ''Amakhosi'' . This saw him being loaned to Augsburg.<ref name="c">Henry Mhara [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/12/19/musona-settles-kv-oostende/ Musona settles for KV Oostende], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 19, 2014, Retrieved: February 5, 2015</ref>

Musona started his football career at Manyame Football Club before moving on to join Haka United. His way to stardom kicked off at Aces Youth Academy which is well known for having produced some of the country's best and promising footballers such as [[Wisdom Mutasa]], [[Khama Billiat]] and [[George Chigova]].<ref name="a"/> Musona never played in the domestic league and made the move to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in 2009 straight from the Aces Academy.<ref name="a"/> Musona was an instant hit in the Super Diski scoring goals for chiefs and in the process attracted the attention of various European clubs. He was eventually signed by German outfit Hoffenheim where he did not replicate his outstanding performances at ''Amakhosi''.

According to a 2020 article by the Belgian newspaper ''Het Nieuwsblad'', Knowledge Musona earns €950 000 (R18.85-million) per year, before bonuses, which ranked him amongst the top-five best paid at Anderlecht.

According to a 2020 article by Belgian newspaper ''Het Nieuwsblad'', Knowledge Musona earns €950 000 (R18.85-million) per year, before bonuses, which ranked him amongst the top-five best paid at Anderlecht. This would mean Musona will walk home with an estimated €20 000 (R400 000) per week until he finds a new club.<ref name="KO">[https://www.kickoff.com/news/articles/world-news/categories/news/players-abroad/knowledge-musona-s-staggering-r18-million-annual-wages-at-anderlecht-revealed/678021 Musona's staggering wages revealed?], ''KickOff'', Published: May 11, 2020, Retrieved: June 21, 2021</ref>

Musona was born on 21 June 1990 in [[Norton]]. He is also brother to former [[FC Platinum]] player, [[Walter Musona]] who is currently playing for Polokwane City in South Africa .<ref name="a">[https://www.facebook.com/pages/Knowledge-Musona/219561858122020?sk=info&tab=page_info About], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 5, 2015.</ref> He got married to [[Daisy Rutendo Takundwa]] on 28 May 2016 at Rain Tree Forest.<ref name="Hera">, Grace Chingoma, [http://www.herald.co.zw/victory-on-sunday-will-give-musona-a-marriage-present/ Victory on Sunday will give Musona a marriage present], ''Herald'', retrieved 3 June 2016</ref>

'''Knowledge Musona''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Saudi Professional League club Al-Tai FC as a forward.

Knowledge Musona is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Saudi Professional League club Al-Tai FC as a forward.

Background

Musona was born on 21 June 1990 in Norton. He is also the brother to FC Platinum player, Walter Musona.[1]

He got married to Daisy Rutendo Takundwa on 28 May 2016 at Rain Tree Forest.[2]

Salary

According to a 2020 article by the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, Knowledge Musona earns €950 000 (R18.85-million) per year, before bonuses, which ranked him amongst the top-five best paid at Anderlecht.

This would mean Musona will walk home with an estimated €20 000 (R400 000) per week until he finds a new club.[3]

Musona started his football career at Manyame Football Club before moving on to join Haka United.

His way to stardom kicked off at Aces Youth Academy which is well known for having produced some of the country's best and promising footballers such as Wisdom Mutasa, Khama Billiat and George Chigova.[1]

Musona never played in the domestic league and made the move to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa in 2009 straight from the Aces Academy.[1]

He was an instant hit in the Super Diski scoring goals for chiefs and in the process attracting the attention of various European clubs.

He was eventually signed by the German outfit Hoffenheim where he did not replicate his outstanding performances at Amakhosi. This saw him being loaned to Augsburg.[4]

Musona made a comeback to Amakhosi on a temporary move which saw him featuring for the club for part of the 2014 season.

Although Chiefs had registered their interest to have the player back on a more permanent basis, the striker eventually penned a two and half year contract with KV Oostende OF Belgium.[4] In May 2018 after interest from several clubs, Musona signed for Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

In the 2020/21 season, Musona was loaned to KAS Eupen.[5]

In June 2021 Musona moved to Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Tai FC ahead of the 2021/22 season.[6]

International Career

Musona made his debut for the Warriors on 27 January 2010 in a 2010 World Cup finals preparatory match against South Africa at the Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban (SA), which Bafana Bafana won 3-0.

He then made his competitive Warriors debut in the 2012 Nations Cup qualifier against Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on 05 September 2010.

Musona scored his first competitive goal for the Warriors in the 1-1 draw with Liberia at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia on 05 September 2010.

Quitting Warriors (2012)

On 03 July 2012, "The Smiling Assasin" in a letter to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze, said that he was taking a break from international football and would not be available for selection for the Warriors.[8]

Musona stated that he would only reconsider playing for the Warriors again if ZIFA issued a public apology after the association had alleged that he had been involved in match-fixing.

Warriors Captain

He was named Warriors captain in June 2017 by the then National Team coach Norman Mapeza.[9]

Musona took over from Willard Katsande, who retired from international football after playing his last game for the national team, a 4-2 defeat in an AFCON 2017 final group match against Tunisia.

Then Ngezi Platinum captain Patson Jaure was appointed Musona's deputy.

Musona played for Zimbabwe at the 2017 African Cup of Nations, the 2019 African Cup of Nations, and the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

He played 52 matches for the Warriors in total and scored 25 goals.

International Retirement

Musona's final match for the Warriors was a 2-1 win over Guinea at the 2021 AFCON finals at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on 18 January 2022.

On 19 May 2022, Musona announced his retirement from international football saying he wanted to focus on his career at the club level. He issues a statement that reads:

Dear Zimbabwean Family, It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from national duty with our beloved national football team, the Warriors. It is a decision that I do not take lightly after representing our beloved country for 12 years, starting with my first appearance on the 3rd of March 2010, in a game versus South Africa. My time with the Warriors has been an incredible and rewarding journey that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to undertake, one that I only dreamt of achieving early on in my professional career. I will cherish every moment that I have spent as a member of the team. I am retiring to concentrate on my career at the club level and to afford my other teammates and rising stars the opportunity to represent our beloved country. Over the course of my football career with the Warriors, I have been truly blessed in both the low moments and many wonderful highlights. I will forever look back with great pride on every occasion I represented Zimbabwe having played over 45 games for the team through international friendly matches, Cosafa Cup games, AFCON qualifiers and tournaments, and World Cup Qualifiers. Mostly, I take immense pride to have captained the team for nearly 5 years. None of this would have been entirely possible without the support of several instrumental people, whom I wish to thank. Firstly, and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord Almighty for the love and blessings He showers me with each day of my life. Secondly, thank you to my wonderful family. I do not have enough words to thank you for your unwavering support and prayers. You are a priceless gift, greater than anything I can imagine. For the unending support received from ZIFA and the national team coaches (past and present) who believed in me and offered me the platform to reach my full potential throughout my career and as captain, I will always be grateful. Looking back over the years that I have proudly represented the Zimbabwe Warriors; I feel fortunate to have played alongside some outstanding players. A special thank you to all the former captains for helping me develop into the player I am today. To my current teammates, thank you for accepting me as your leader. Last but not least a massive and heartfelt thank you to all the supporters and fans that have carried me, supported, motivated me through this journey, and been by my side in all the challenges. My hope, as is for many, is that those charged with the management of our beautiful game and its continuous development across all spheres work together for the greater good of our national team, our international and regional participation, and investment in up-and-coming talent that is abundant in our country. I look forward to others being afforded the opportunities that I have had to don the colours of the Warriors and successfully represent us on the world stage. I wish the Warriors all the best in the future as they continue carrying the flame for our country. I remain available for and close to the Warriors to assist in any capacity where I can. My Profound Regards, Knowledge Musona (aka Smiling Assassin)

Statistics

Whilst at Kaizer Chiefs, Knowledge Musona ended the 2010/11 campaign as the leading goal scorer in the league with 15 goals, while also bagging the Telkom Knockout trophy.

During a loan stint at Kaizer Chiefs during the 2013/14 season, Musona scored 15 goals in 29 games.[10]

Until 2021, Musona was Kaizer Chiefs’ all-time top-goal scorer in the Caf Champions League with five goals until he was overtaken by center-back Erick Mathoho.[11]

During his loan stint at KAS Eupen, he played 33 games and scored 9 times.[6]

Success

Accolades

Best Newcomer to the South African Premier League-2010

Club top goal scorer 2010-2011 season

Picture Gallery

Controversy

Musona was fingered in the Asiagate scandal by ZIFA CEO Jonathan Mashingaidze who alleged that Musona had partaken in a match-fixing deal together with other players such as Nyasha Mushekwi, and Method Mwanjali.

The striker took a temporary break from international duty arguing that he would only reconsider playing for the warriors if ZIFA issued a public apology stating that they erred in implicating him in the scandal.[12]

Betting Scandal

Musona was named among a number of players who have allegedly been placing bets on matches in the Belgian top-flight league.[13]

He however received the backing of his club KV Oostende who revealed that Musona was interviewed by officials from the country’s Gambling Commission and quickly notified them.

Teams Played For

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

1899 Hoffenheim (Germany)

Augsburg (Germany)

KV Oostende (Belgium)

RSC Anderlecht

Videos

Musona in action for Amakhosi





Some of Musona's career highlights

Trivia

Musona never played in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League











