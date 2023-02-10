The Bosso midfielder is said to have eventually opened up about what actually happened by revealing that his wife had poured hot water on him after a misunderstanding between the pair.<ref name="chronicle">Ngqabutho Moyo [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/mutizwa-opens-up-on-mishap/ Mutizwa opens up on mishap], ''The Chronicle'', Published: March 18, 2015, Retrieved: August 5, 2015</ref>

He was presented with a trophy for being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer on 04 February when the club lost 1-2 to Royal AM in a league match played at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

In February 2023, Mutizwa was honoured by South Africa’s DStv Premiership side Lamontville Golden Arrows for being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals.

Knox Mutizwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the South African DStv Premier League.

He is a former Highlanders Football Club attacking midfielder. He won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Golden Boot in the 2015 season.[1]

Background

Knox Mutizwa was born on 12 October 1993 and is married to Naome Mayebe. The couple has a daughter.

Career

Mutizwa was groomed into the Bosso senior team from the Juniors. The talented midfielder had a remarkable start to the 2015 soccer season. Some of his career highlights include a brace against perennial rivals Dynamos Football Club in a league clash.[2]

Awards

In December 2015, Mutizwa won the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Golden Boot for 2015 after he finished the season with a total of 14 goals, even though he only started 17 matches due to suffering burns earlier in the season.[3]

In February 2023, Mutizwa was honoured by South Africa’s DStv Premiership side Lamontville Golden Arrows for being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals.

He was presented with a trophy for being the club’s all-time leading goal scorer on 04 February when the club lost 1-2 to Royal AM in a league match played at the Princess Magogo Stadium.





Transfer Rumours

The player was rumoured to have attracted the attention of South African outfit, University of Pretoria Football Club. The player was invited for trials by the club in mid-2014.[4]

Scandal

Domestic Altercation

Mutizwa was said to have suffered burns after an altercation with his wife.[5] Mutizwa was said to have suffered 2nd-degree burns after a dispute with his wife Naome Mayebe.

Asked about what led to the burns, Mutizwa said it was all an accident occasioned when he tripped over a cable resulting in the container emptying the water on him.[6]

The Bosso midfielder is said to have eventually opened up about what actually happened by revealing that his wife had poured hot water on him after a misunderstanding between the pair.[6]

Love Triangle Saga

Mutizwa together with fellow Highlanders player Bruce Kangwa. The two were said to have been dating the same woman and the matter only came to light when the girl identified as Priscilla Ncube had shared her nude pics with another man besides the two Bosso players.[7] Mutizwa acknowledged knowing the woman but poured cold water on the allegations that they had a relationship.















