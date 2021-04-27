Kombis are usually used by Zimbabwean companies as mobile billboards. Companies like [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]] used kombis to advertise their brands such [[EcoCash]] extensively in the period between ''' 2012 ''' and ''' 2016 ''' .

The name ''' Kombi ''' came from the model name of the [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kombi VW Kombi] a minibus. This was the therefore case of a product brand dominating its category so much the whole category is then named after the product. The brand names Colgate, Coca cola or Cobra (floor polish in ZImbabwe) which have become category names in Zimbabwe.

When used as public transport the '''Kombi''' is usually manned by two people, a driver and a conductor. While the former duty is primarily driving, the latter is in charge of collecting the kombi fare from the passengers, open and close the door when passengers get to their destination or when picking up someone as well as calling out the destination of the vehicle while it's moving through an area so that anyone travelling that route can flag it down. At the terminuses the job of loading the kombi is done by a [[Hwindi]] who calls to potential passengers while the Kombi is stationary. The hwindi is paid on the spot for his services once the kombi is full. The driver and conductor however are employees of the Kombi owner and are usually paid as regular employees at day's end, week's end or even month.

A Kombi used for public usually plys both the local residential suburb to city routes (e.g. [[Mbare]] to [[Harare]] city centre) and the city to city routes (e.g. [[Bulawayo]] to Harare).

A Kombi on Road

Kombi is the informal name of minibuses in Zimbabwe. This is usually given to the 18 seater type which are privately owned but used for public transport in the country. They are the most popular form of public transport in Zimbabwe a result of the decline of formal city transport once dominated by government run ZUPCO transport company.

Source of Kombi Name

The most popular kombi model is the Toyota HiAce.

As Mobile Billboards

Kombi Pictures

Hwindi's loading a kombi

Kombi crew plays while their Kombis are loaded

A Kombi in Harare

A loaded Kombi travels through Harare city

Kombi loading at a kombi rank

Kombi advertises the Ninja President Brand

Kombis on Road

Kombis on the Road

An Old Kombi in Highfield Harare











