'''Kombo Moyana''' was the chair of the Sovereign wealth fund and former [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] Governor. He died on January 19, 2021.
  
 
Kombo Moyana died on 19 January 2021. The cause of death was not revealed.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/cozwva/status/1351465439319232513 Cozwva], ''Twitter'', Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
Dr.

Kombo Moyana
Kombo Moyana
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor
In office
1983 – August 1993
Succeeded byLeonard Tsumba
Personal details
Born
Kombo James Moyana
Occupation
  • Banker
  • Economist

Kombo Moyana was the chair of the Sovereign wealth fund and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor. He died on January 19, 2021.

Background

Kombo Moyana was born on 4 July 1942 in Chipinge.[1]


Career

Moyana initially joined the Reserve Bank as deputy head of the institution in 1983 following his appointment by the then Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe .[2] He eventually headed the Reserve Bank towards the expiry of his second term before retiring in 1993. After some years outside of public office, Kombo Moyana was appointed as chair of the sovereign wealth fund, a board set up with the drive to ensure the financing of Zim Asset.[3]


Posts Held

  • Deputy Governor: RBZ
  • Governor: RBZ
  • Executive Secretary of COMESA Clearing House
  • Managing Director of Connect The World[4]


Controversy

Kombo Moyana was involved in a legal battle with the Reserve Bank after Hundred Weight Investment which is owned by Moyana was said to have failed to transfer a block of flats to the Reserve Bank.[5] The property was said to have been sold to the RBZ before the multicurrency regime but when the RBZ requested the transfer of the property to his name, Dr Moyana declined to oblige arguing that he did not authorise the sell of the property. He also pointed out that Vericham had fraudulently sold his property.[5]


Death

Kombo Moyana died on 19 January 2021. The cause of death was not revealed.[6]

References

  1. Kombo Moyana, Europa Publications, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 13, 2015
  2. Steve Kombo Moyana Lands COMESA Job, 'The Zimbabwean, Published: May 25, 2009, Retrieved: July 6, 2015
  3. Kombo Moyana bounces back, NewsdzeZimbabwe, Published: July 5, 2015, Retrieved: July 6, 2015
  4. Kombo Moyana, FT India, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 6, 2015
  5. 5.0 5.1 Fidelis Munyoro RBZ takes Moyana's firm to court, The Herald, Published: September 10, 2014, Retrieved: July 6, 2015
  6. Cozwva, Twitter, Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021
