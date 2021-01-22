Kombo Moyana died on 18 January 2021.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/cozwva/status/1351465439319232513 Cozwva], ''Twitter'', Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref> State media stated that Moyana reportedly succumbed to [[Covid-19]]-related complications . He was accorded a state assisted funeral .<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/state-assisted-funeral-for-ex-rbz-governor/ State-assisted funeral for ex-RBZ governor], ''The Herald'', Published: January 22, 2021, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

Background

Kombo Moyana was born on 4 July 1942 in Chipinge.[1]





Career

Moyana initially joined the Reserve Bank as deputy head of the institution in 1983 following his appointment by the then Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe .[2] He eventually headed the Reserve Bank towards the expiry of his second term before retiring in 1993. After some years outside of public office, Kombo Moyana was appointed as chair of the sovereign wealth fund, a board set up with the drive to ensure the financing of Zim Asset.[3]





Posts Held

Deputy Governor: RBZ

Governor: RBZ

Executive Secretary of COMESA Clearing House

Managing Director of Connect The World[4]





Controversy

Kombo Moyana was involved in a legal battle with the Reserve Bank after Hundred Weight Investment which is owned by Moyana was said to have failed to transfer a block of flats to the Reserve Bank.[5] The property was said to have been sold to the RBZ before the multicurrency regime but when the RBZ requested the transfer of the property to his name, Dr Moyana declined to oblige arguing that he did not authorise the sell of the property. He also pointed out that Vericham had fraudulently sold his property.[5]





Death

Kombo Moyana died on 18 January 2021.[6] State media stated that Moyana reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications. He was accorded a state assisted funeral.[7]