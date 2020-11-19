Difference between revisions of "Kositeni Mupuna"

In July 2018, Kositeni Mupuna was elected to Ward 1 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2869 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Hurungwe RDC with 2869 votes, beating Joshua Chimuponda, independent with 681 votes, Christopher Marohwe of MDC-Alliance with 487 votes and Tatenda Donald Makombe of ZIPP with 86 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]