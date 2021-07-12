The teaching staff establishment in 2020 was 31 (15 females and 16 males) , and 26 permanent and contract support staff.

The school has 12 classrooms for both O and A levels. It also has 6 specialist room for fashion and Fabrics , Cookery , Computers and Library. A Sciences block with Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories is also in place.

Kristen Mambo was established in '''1964''' as a girls’ only school with a small enrolment of only 200 girls. The school’s enrollment in 2020 was 597 students, of which 55 girls were in boarding and 42 being day students from the local community (21 girls and 21 boys). The school got A’ Level status in the year of '''2000'''.

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Kriste Mambo Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[ Rusape]], [[Makoni]] District, [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility . It is a [[Catholic Church]] Mission school .

'''Kriste Mambo Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[ Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.





Kriste Mambo Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Rusape, Makoni District, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility. It is a Catholic Church Mission school.



See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:P Bag 8095, Rusape

Telephone: +263 771 061 633, 263 773 023 340.

Cell:

Email: admin@kristemambo.co.zw

Web: http://www.kristemambo.co.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Kristen Mambo was established in 1964 as a girls’ only school with a small enrolment of only 200 girls. The school’s enrollment in 2020 was 597 students, of which 55 girls were in boarding and 42 being day students from the local community (21 girls and 21 boys). The school got A’ Level status in the year of 2000.

School Grounds

The school has 12 classrooms for both O and A levels. It also has 6 specialist room for fashion and Fabrics, Cookery, Computers and Library. A Sciences block with Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories is also in place.

Students / Teachers / Courses

The teaching staff establishment in 2020 was 31 (15 females and 16 males), and 26 permanent and contract support staff.

O and A Levels including:

Science

Commercials

Arts

Practical subjects.

Some extra-curricular activities covering sport and culture.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Articles You Might Like Zimsec

Zimsec

Lazarus Dokora

















References

</references>