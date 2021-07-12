Difference between revisions of "Kriste Mambo Secondary School"
'''Kriste Mambo Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Rusape]], [[Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
==Location==
==Location==
'''Address:'''P Bag 8095, Rusape <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +263 771 061 633<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' admin@kristemambo.co.zw <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.kristemambo.co.zw/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
Kristen Mambo was established in '''1964''' as a girls’ only school with a small enrolment of only 200 girls.
==School Grounds==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Events==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
|title=Kriste Mambo Secondary School - Pindula, local knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaKriste Mambo Secondary School, High , Form One Places, Lower Six, O Level, A Level
|description=High Schools Of Zimbabwe
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Kriste Mambo Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 2377, +263 29 2377
Kriste Mambo Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Rusape, Makoni District, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility. It is a Catholic Church Mission school.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address:P Bag 8095, Rusape
Telephone: +263 771 061 633, 263 773 023 340.
Cell:
Email: admin@kristemambo.co.zw
Web: http://www.kristemambo.co.zw/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Kristen Mambo was established in 1964 as a girls’ only school with a small enrolment of only 200 girls. The school’s enrollment in 2020 was 597 students, of which 55 girls were in boarding and 42 being day students from the local community (21 girls and 21 boys). The school got A’ Level status in the year of 2000.
School Grounds
The school has 12 classrooms for both O and A levels. It also has 6 specialist room for fashion and Fabrics, Cookery, Computers and Library. A Sciences block with Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories is also in place.
Students / Teachers / Courses
The teaching staff establishment in 2020 was 31 (15 females and 16 males), and 26 permanent and contract support staff.
O and A Levels including:
- Science
- Commercials
- Arts
- Practical subjects.
Some extra-curricular activities covering sport and culture.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>