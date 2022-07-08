Sean Magavu the founder of '' helping hand '' , also worked on this project.

Sean Magavu the founder of helping hand, also worked on this project.

On '''13 January 2022''', Poland International Entertainment was founded as an Instagram promoting page in Poland. It was founded by '''Krizzy Henry cains''', after seeing talent in Poland which they had no platform for. ZimCelebs, from Zimbabwe and The Shaderoom, from USA provided some inspiration.

Krizzy

Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains. He is an international musical artist, singer, rapper, dancer, song writer, director and motivational speaker.

He describes his Music as the catchy trap sounds. He said his aim in the music industry is to turn the energy up.

Personal Details

Born: 5 February 2001, Mutare.

Family: Parents and 8 siblings.



Contact Details

krizzyhenrycains@gmail.com

Instagram @tapsronie._reloaded

Facebook @tapsronie

Twitter @tapsronie01

Snapchat @tapsronie

Tiktok @tapsronie._reloaded

School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.

Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.

2019: became the first school music club president.

Stage name “Krizzy”.



Krizzy - 2021

Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.

“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.

2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.



Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.

In November 2021, mate @Dj Towers mentioned Krizzy in a post saying

Guys ndinorwadziwa chipo chakadai chisingaendi kure lets support him with our support mupfanha anosvika kure uyu

This was after Krizzy Henry cains released his Mutare Official Music Video which also got posted by @ZimCelebs. <ref name="@Dj Towers mention"> @Dj Towers mention, blownaija, Published: November 2021, Retrieved: November 2021<ref>

Contacts:

Email : haileycainsroyalty@gmail.com

Instagram Link : @poland.international_ent.

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=iusg0e02qchm&utm_content=nmin0qj



