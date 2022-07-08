Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"
Revision as of 13:22, 8 July 2022
Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains. He is an international musical artist, singer, rapper, dancer, song writer, director and motivational speaker.
He describes his Music as the catchy trap sounds. He said his aim in the music industry is to turn the energy up.
Personal Details
Born: 5 February 2001, Mutare.
Family: Parents and 8 siblings.
Contact Details
- krizzyhenrycains@gmail.com
- Instagram @tapsronie._reloaded
- Facebook @tapsronie
- Twitter @tapsronie01
- Snapchat @tapsronie
- Tiktok @tapsronie._reloaded
School / Education
2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.
Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.
2019: became the first school music club president.
Stage name “Krizzy”.
Events
15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.
“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.
2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.
Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.
In November 2021, mate @Dj Towers mentioned Krizzy in a post saying
Guys ndinorwadziwa chipo chakadai chisingaendi kure lets support him with our support mupfanha anosvika kure uyu
This was after Krizzy Henry cains released his Mutare Official Music Video which also got posted by @ZimCelebs. <ref name="@Dj Towers mention"> @Dj Towers mention, blownaija, Published: November 2021, Retrieved: November 2021<ref>
Poland International Entertainment
On 13 January 2022, Poland International Entertainment was founded as an Instagram promoting page in Poland. It was founded by Krizzy Henry cains, after seeing talent in Poland which they had no platform for. ZimCelebs ([1]), from Zimbabwe and The Shaderoom ([2]), from USA provided some inspiration. Sean Magavu the founder of helping hand, also worked on this project.
Contacts:
Email : haileycainsroyalty@gmail.com
Instagram Link : @poland.international_ent.
https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=iusg0e02qchm&utm_content=nmin0qj
Further Reading
<ref name="Krizzy Henry Cains biography-zimmagazine"> Krizzy Henry Cainsbiography. zimmagazine, ZimMagazine, Published: November 2021, Retrieved: November 2021<ref>
<ref name="Krizzy Henry Cains biography-zimmagazine"> about-krizzy-henry-cainsbiography-zimmagazine, ZimMagazine, Published: 3 October 2020, Retrieved: 16 November 2020<ref>