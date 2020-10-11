Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

Krizzy Henry Cains real name Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is a Zimbabwean international musician, dancer, and motivational speaker. \

Background

He was born on February 5, 2001, in Mutare.

Career

He started music whilst attending high school at Mutare Boys High in Form 1. He Joined the MBHS Choir and the acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration. The name Krizzy started during his time as part of the acapella group. He later upgraded the nickname to Krizzy Henry cains to improve uniqueness basing on his label "Hailey cains" which he created on 15 February 2015.