Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"
From Pindula
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Krizzy Henry Cains''' real name Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is a Zimbabwean international musician, dancer, and motivational speaker. \ ==Background== He was born on Febr...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Krizzy Henry Cains''' real name Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is a Zimbabwean international musician, dancer, and motivational speaker.
|+
'''Krizzy Henry Cains''' real name Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is a Zimbabwean international musician, dancer, and motivational speaker.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
He started music whilst attending high school at [[Mutare Boys High]] in Form 1. He Joined the MBHS Choir and the acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration. The name Krizzy started during his time as part of the acapella group. He later upgraded the nickname to Krizzy Henry cains to improve uniqueness basing on his label
|+
He started music whilst attending high school at [[Mutare Boys High]] in Form 1. He Joined the MBHS Choir and the acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration. The name Krizzy started during his time as part of the acapella group. He later upgraded the nickname to Krizzy Henry cains to improve uniqueness basing on his label Hailey cainswhich he created on 15 February 2015.
Latest revision as of 10:30, 11 October 2020
Krizzy Henry Cains real name Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is a Zimbabwean international musician, dancer, and motivational speaker.
Background
He was born on February 5, 2001, in Mutare.
Career
He started music whilst attending high school at Mutare Boys High in Form 1. He Joined the MBHS Choir and the acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration. The name Krizzy started during his time as part of the acapella group. He later upgraded the nickname to Krizzy Henry cains to improve uniqueness basing on his label Hailey cains which he created on 15 February 2015.