Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

He started music whilst attending high school at [[Mutare Boys High]] in Form 1. He Joined the MBHS Choir and the acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration. The name Krizzy started during his time as part of the acapella group. He later upgraded the nickname to Krizzy Henry cains to improve uniqueness basing on his label [[ Hailey cains]] which he created on 15 February 2015 .

2019: became the first school music club president. <br/>

Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.<br/>

He was born on February 5, 2001, in [[ Mutare ]] .

'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains ''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper , dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.

Personal Details

Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.

Family: Parents and 8 siblings.



School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.

Stage name “Krizzy”.



Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.

“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.

2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.



Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.