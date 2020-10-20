Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

Pindula

Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.

Personal Details

Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.
Family: Parents and 8 siblings.

School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.
Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.
2019: became the first school music club president.
Stage name “Krizzy”.

Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.
“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.
2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.

Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.

