Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

Page Discussion
m
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
[[File:Hailey Cains.jpg|thumb|Kizzy Henry Cains]]
 
'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.
 
'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.
  

Revision as of 12:35, 22 October 2020

Kizzy Henry Cains

Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.

Personal Details

Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.
Family: Parents and 8 siblings.

School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.
Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.
2019: became the first school music club president.
Stage name “Krizzy”.

Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.
“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.
2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.

Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Krizzy_Henry_Cains&oldid=93507"