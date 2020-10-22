Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.
'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.
Revision as of 12:35, 22 October 2020
Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.
Personal Details
Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.
Family: Parents and 8 siblings.
School / Education
2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.
Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.
2019: became the first school music club president.
Stage name “Krizzy”.
Events
15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.
“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.
2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.
Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.