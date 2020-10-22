Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

'''Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha''' is better known by his stage name '''Krizzy Henry cains''' .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.

Kizzy Henry Cains

Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains .He is an international musical artist, singer , rapper, dancer, song writer , director and motivational speaker.

Personal Details

Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.

Family: Parents and 8 siblings.



School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.

Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.

2019: became the first school music club president.

Stage name “Krizzy”.



Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.

“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.

2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.



Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.