Difference between revisions of "Krizzy Henry Cains"

Krizzy

Tapiwanashe Ronald Chikasha is better known by his stage name Krizzy Henry cains. He is an international musical artist, singer, rapper, dancer, song writer, director and motivational speaker.

Personal Details

Born: 15 February 2001, Mutare.

Family: Parents and 8 siblings.



School / Education

2014 – 2019: Mutare Boys High.

Joined the MBHS Choir and The Acapella group called the Voice of Inspiration.

2019: became the first school music club president.

Stage name “Krizzy”.



Events

15 February 2015: Created label Hailey cains.

“Krizzy” upgraded to “Krizzy Henry cains”.

2019: Released “Ndakapenga”.



Other names used – Isolated, King K , Krizzy, Krizzy Henry cains, King Henry, Hailey King.

Further Reading

<ref name="about-krizzy-henry-cainsbiography-zimmagazine"> about-krizzy-henry-cainsbiography-zimmagazine, ZimMagazine, Published: 3 October 2020, Retrieved: 16 November 2020<ref>