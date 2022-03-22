On August 22 2007, a person calling himself Moyo from the office of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front]] (ZANU-PF) called Kucaca Phulu’s office and spoke to the receptionist. This person said that Phulu had been seen with one of his clients who was charged for “armed robbery” and wanted for arrest. He then threatened Phulu with harm for representing him and said that if his client could not be found, Phulu would be “killed” in his place.<ref name="OMCT">[https://www.omct.org/en/resources/urgent-interventions/death-threats-against-mr-kucaca-phulu Death threats against Mr. Kucaca Phulu], ''OMCT'', Published: August 23, 2007, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

''' Phulu ''' and his colleagues filed their nomination papers for [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)|March 26 parliamentary by-elections]]. <ref name="NZ">Anna Chibamu and Bulawayo Correspondent, [https://www.newzimbabwe.com/biti-5-other-recalled-mps-file-nomination-papers-for-march-by-election/ Biti, 5 Other Recalled MPs File Nomination Papers For March By-Election], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 29, 2022, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

But another High Court judge Justice [[ Never Katiyo ]] issued a provisional order directing the [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (Zec) to reopen nominations for the six constituencies. The ruling by Katiyo came after one Paul Rukanda, claiming to be PDP secretary-general , filed an urgent chamber application challenging Chitapi's ruling. <ref name="ND">MOSES MATENGA/EVANS MATHANDA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/high-court-reverses-biti-5-others-parly-bounce-back/ High Court reverses Biti, 5 others Parly bounce-back], ''NewsDay'', Published: January 27, 2022, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

On '''26 January 2022''', [[High Court]] judge Justice [[Never Katiyo]] cancelled Justice [[Tawanda Chitapi]]'s ruling stopping by-elections in six constituencies that allowed '''Phulu''' and his colleagues to return to Parliament without being subjected to an election. On ''' 25 January 2022 ''' , Chitapi had ruled that the recall of Kucaca Ivumile Phulu and five others was illegal.

In ''' October 2021 ''' , High Court judge [[ Justice Mafusire ]] ordered the reinstatement of the six former opposition Members of the National Assembly. <ref name="V">[https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5295 COURT WATCH 19-2021 - High Court Revokes Recall of Opposition MPs], ''Veritas'', Published: October 6, 2021, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

Other recalled Members of Parliament included [[Willias Madzimure]] MP for Kambuzuma, [[Settlement Chikwinya]] MP for Mbizo, [[Tendai Biti]], Member of Parliament for Pumula Constituency [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] and [[Regai Tsunga]] MP for Mutasa South.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate [[Jacob Mudenda]] made the announcement after receiving the notice from the Secretary-General of the PDP [[Benjamin Rukanda]].

In the ''' 2018 ''' elections, ''' Phulu ''' contested for the [[ Nkulumane ]] Parliamentary seat as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He won the election. On ''' 17 March 2021 ''' , ''' Kucaca Phulu ''' and five others were recalled from Parliament after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced that they were no longer members of the party.

In November 2016, Kucaca Phulu was elected Vice President of the [[People's Democratic Party]] (PDP) following the defection of [[Samuel Sipepa]] who joined the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by [[Joice Mujuru]].<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2016/11/26/lawyer-kucaca-phulu-elected-vp-bitis-pdp-party/ Lawyer Kucaca Phulu elected VP of Tendai Biti’s PDP party], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: November 26, 2016, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

In 2013, Kucaca Phulu and academic [[Mandla Nyathi]] were the two candidates shortlisted for the post of mayor of the city of [[Bulawayo]]. This was despite the directive by the Local Government, Rural and Urban Development that mayors could only be chosen from the councillors.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2013/08/mdc-t-shortlists-two-for/ MDC-T shortlists two for Byo Mayor], ' ' The Zimbabwean '' , Published: August 20, 2013, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

He has been the Senior Partner of Phulu and Ncube Vundhla - Phulu Legal Practitioners and a partner at Coghlan and Welsh. He served as the Regional Programmes Manager and Litigator at [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]].<ref name="L"> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/kucaca-phulu-33b3a711b/?originalSubdomain=zwKucaca Phulu], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref> He also served as the Chairman of Zimrights and Bulawayo Agenda.<ref name="B"/>

Kucaca Phulu holds a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from the [[University of Zimbabwe]] and an LLM in International Economic Law from the University of South Africa.<ref name="B">[https://www.blogger.com/profile/03330811140439545990 Kucaca Phulu], ''blogger.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

Phulu is a member of the [[Seventh Day Adventist Church]].<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/kucaca1?lang=en Kucaca Ivumile Phulu], ''Twitter'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

'''Kucaca Ivumile Phulu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] lawyer and politician. As a politician, Phulu is a member of the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC).

