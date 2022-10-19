|description= Kucaca Ivumile Phulu is a Zimbabwean lawyer and politician. As a politician, Phulu is a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC).

On '''22 August 2007''', a person calling himself Moyo from the office of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front]] (ZANU-PF) called '''Kucaca Phulu'''’s office and spoke to the receptionist. This person said that '''Phulu''' had been seen with one of his clients who was charged for “armed robbery” and wanted for arrest. He then threatened '''Phulu''' with harm for representing him and said that if his client could not be found, '''Phulu''' would be “killed” in his place. <ref name="OMCT">[https://www.omct.org/en/resources/urgent-interventions/death-threats-against-mr-kucaca-phulu Death threats against Mr. Kucaca Phulu], ''OMCT'', Published: August 23, 2007, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in [[Matobo]] before the '''26 March''' by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the '''2023''' elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the '''2023''' polls to avoid ''another disputed election''. <ref name=" CCC Says “Suspected ZANU PF Thugs” Attacked And Injured Bulawayo MP, CCC Members "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/17/just-in-ccc-says-suspected-zanu-pf-thugs-attacked-and-injured-bulawayo-mp-ccc-members/ CCC Says “Suspected ZANU PF Thugs” Attacked And Injured Bulawayo MP, CCC Members], Pindula, Published: 17 October 2022, Retrieved: 19 October 2022''</ref>

In '''October 2022''', [[Citizens Coalition for Change]] reported that its Member of Parliament for [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] was on '''16 October 2022''' attacked and injured by suspected ''ZANU PF thugs''. Their statement said the assailants attacked '''Jasmine Toffa''' and a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today. The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens. Two legislators, [[Daniel Molokele]] and [[Kucaca Phulu]], were “violently attacked” by Zanu PF members while mobilising voters ahead of the by-elections. <br/>

In '''October 2021''', High Court judge [[Joseph Martin Mafusire|Justice Mafusire]] ordered the reinstatement of the six former opposition Members of the National Assembly. <ref name="V">[https://www.veritaszim.net/node/5295 COURT WATCH 19-2021 - High Court Revokes Recall of Opposition MPs], ''Veritas'', Published: October 6, 2021, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

Other recalled Members of Parliament included [[Willias Madzimure]] MP for Kambuzuma, [[Settlement Chikwinya]] MP for Mbizo, [[Tendai Biti]], Member of Parliament for Pumula Constituency [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] and [[Regai Tsunga]] MP for Mutasa South.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate [[Jacob Mudenda]] made the announcement after receiving the notice from the Secretary-General of the PDP [[Benjamin Rukanda]].

On '''17 March 2021''', '''Kucaca Phulu''' and five others were recalled from Parliament after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced that they were no longer members of the party. Speaker of Parliament [[Jacob Mudenda]] made the announcement after receiving the notice from the Secretary-General of the PDP [[Benjamin Rukanda]]. Other recalled Members of Parliament included [[Willias Madzimure]] MP for [[ Kambuzuma ]] , [[Settlement Chikwinya]] MP for [[ Mbizo ]] , [[Tendai Biti]], Member of Parliament for [[ Pumula ]] Constituency [[Sichelesile Mahlangu]] and [[Regai Tsunga]] MP for [[ Mutasa ]] South.

In the '''2018''' elections, '''Phulu''' contested for the [[Nkulumane]] Parliamentary seat as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He won the election. On '''17 March 2021''', '''Kucaca Phulu''' and five others were recalled from Parliament after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced that they were no longer members of the party.

In '''November 2016''', '''Kucaca Phulu''' was elected Vice President of the [[People's Democratic Party]] (PDP) following the defection of [[Samuel Sipepa]] who joined the [[Zimbabwe People First]] (ZimPF) led by [[Joice Mujuru]]. <ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2016/11/26/lawyer-kucaca-phulu-elected-vp-bitis-pdp-party/ Lawyer Kucaca Phulu elected VP of Tendai Biti’s PDP party], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: November 26, 2016, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

In '''2013''', '''Kucaca Phulu''' and academic [[Mandla Nyathi]] were the two candidates shortlisted for the post of mayor of the city of [[Bulawayo]]. This was despite the directive by the [[Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing|Local Government, Rural and Urban Development]] that mayors could only be chosen from the councillors. <ref name="TZ">[https://www.thezimbabwean.co/2013/08/mdc-t-shortlists-two-for/ MDC-T shortlists two for Byo Mayor], ''The Zimbabwean'', Published: August 20, 2013, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

In the '''2018''' elections, '''Phulu''' contested for the [[Nkulumane]] Parliamentary seat as a member of the [[MDC Alliance]]. He won the election.

Senior Partner of Phulu and Ncube Vundhla - Phulu Legal Practitioners and a partner at Coghlan and Welsh. He served as the Regional Programmes Manager and Litigator at [[Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights]]. <ref name="L"> [https://www.linkedin.com/in/kucaca-phulu-33b3a711b/?originalSubdomain=zwKucaca Phulu], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref> He also served as the Chairman of Zimrights ([[Zimbabwe Human Rights Association]])and [[Bulawayo Agenda]]. <ref name="B"/>

* LLM in International Economic Law from the University of South Africa. <ref name="B">[https://www.blogger.com/profile/03330811140439545990 Kucaca Phulu], ''blogger.com'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 23, 2022</ref>

Personal Details

Phulu is a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.[1]

School / Education

Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

LLM in International Economic Law from the University of South Africa. [2]

Service/Career

Senior Partner of Phulu and Ncube Vundhla - Phulu Legal Practitioners and a partner at Coghlan and Welsh. He served as the Regional Programmes Manager and Litigator at Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. [3] He also served as the Chairman of Zimrights (Zimbabwe Human Rights Association)and Bulawayo Agenda. [2]

In the 2018 elections, Phulu contested for the Nkulumane Parliamentary seat as a member of the MDC Alliance. He won the election.

Events

Bulawayo Mayor

In 2013, Kucaca Phulu and academic Mandla Nyathi were the two candidates shortlisted for the post of mayor of the city of Bulawayo. This was despite the directive by the Local Government, Rural and Urban Development that mayors could only be chosen from the councillors. [4]

In November 2016, Kucaca Phulu was elected Vice President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) following the defection of Samuel Sipepa who joined the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by Joice Mujuru. [5]

2021 Parliament recall

On 17 March 2021, Kucaca Phulu and five others were recalled from Parliament after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced that they were no longer members of the party. Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda made the announcement after receiving the notice from the Secretary-General of the PDP Benjamin Rukanda. Other recalled Members of Parliament included Willias Madzimure MP for Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya MP for Mbizo, Tendai Biti, Member of Parliament for Pumula Constituency Sichelesile Mahlangu and Regai Tsunga MP for Mutasa South.

In October 2021, High Court judge Justice Mafusire ordered the reinstatement of the six former opposition Members of the National Assembly. [6]

On 26 January 2022, High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo cancelled Justice Tawanda Chitapi's ruling stopping by-elections in six constituencies that allowed Phulu and his colleagues to return to Parliament without being subjected to an election. On 25 January 2022, Chitapi had ruled that the recall of Kucaca Ivumile Phulu and five others was illegal.

But another High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo issued a provisional order directing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to reopen nominations for the six constituencies. The ruling by Katiyo came after one Paul Rukanda, claiming to be PDP secretary-general, filed an urgent chamber application challenging Chitapi's ruling. [7]

Phulu and his colleagues filed their nomination papers for March 26 parliamentary by-elections. [8]

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Nkulumame Constituency elected CCC’s Kucaca Ivumile Phulu with 2760 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018. Other results were David Ndlovu of Zanu PF polled 1900 votes, Gideon Mangena of MDC A 150 votes, Gegory Ncube of RPZ 45votes, and Dumisani Tokwido of DOP 18 votes. [9]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

2022 By-Election Violence

In October 2022, Citizens Coalition for Change reported that its Member of Parliament for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province was on 16 October 2022 attacked and injured by suspected ZANU PF thugs. Their statement said the assailants attacked Jasmine Toffa and a group of CCC members have been badly injured following an attack by suspected Zanu PF thugs in Insiza today. The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens. Two legislators, Daniel Molokele and Kucaca Phulu, were “violently attacked” by Zanu PF members while mobilising voters ahead of the by-elections.

This comes after the police warned political parties and supporters to be responsible and shun all forms of violence after the two parties clashed in Matobo before the 26 March by-elections in Ward 2. Cases of violence are being recorded periodically, raising fears that the 2023 elections will likely be violent. There is a possibility that the United Nations will supervise the 2023 polls to avoid another disputed election. [10]

Death Threat

On 22 August 2007, a person calling himself Moyo from the office of the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) called Kucaca Phulu’s office and spoke to the receptionist. This person said that Phulu had been seen with one of his clients who was charged for “armed robbery” and wanted for arrest. He then threatened Phulu with harm for representing him and said that if his client could not be found, Phulu would be “killed” in his place. [11]