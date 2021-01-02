[[File:Kuda_Musasiwa.jpg|thumb|right|Kuda Musasiwa]]'''Kuda Musasiwa''' (Also known as '''Begotten Sun''') is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, musician, and music producer. On December 31, 2020, Kuda revealed that he was suffering from [[Covid-19]] despite having tested negative on December 27, 2020. Read more of his profile by '''[https://www.pindula.co.zw/Kuda_Musasiwa clicking here]'''

[[File:Kuda_Musasiwa.jpg|thumb|right|Kuda Musasiwa]]'''Kuda Musasiwa''' (Also known as '''Begotten Sun''') is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur, musician, and music producer. On December 31, 2020, Kuda revealed that he was suffering from [[Covid-19]] despite having tested negative on December 27, 2020.

Kuda Musasiwa

Battle With Covid-19

On December 27, 2020, Kuda announced he had tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing a PCR test.[1]

Three days after the negative result, Kuda revealed that he was still not feeling well. On December 31, 2020, he tweeted that his oxygen levels had dropped so much the previous day that he believed he was dying. He wrote:

Yesterday I was dying. My blood oxygen had got way beyond life. It dropped to about 72%. I could not breathe. This morning I’m on 92%, still very ill but now I will survive. Thank you @drjaytee87 & his team for literally coming and saving my life. Thank you for your prayers.

[2]

Hospitalisation Rumours

On January 2, 2021, there were rumours that Kuda had been hospitalised and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an unnamed hospital. His wife, however, dismissed the rumours saying the Kuda that a Twitter user Stella_grooves was referring to was not Kuda Musasiwa. She wrote:

Just to clarify, She has her own brother as well called Kuda. Kuda Musasiwa is still at home and fighting hard, we are hopeful for both of them to pull through. Thank you for everyone who has been keeping us in their thoughts and prayers.

[3]

References