Difference between revisions of "Kudakwashe Blessed Chatambudza"

In July 2018, Kudakwashe Blessed Chatambudza was elected to Ward 4 Epworth Local Board, for MDC Alliance, with 3656 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Epworth Local Board with 3656 votes, beating Tendai Bhasera of Zanu PF with 3393 votes, Francis Nyamukondiwa of MDC-T with 820 votes, Tafireyi Murambidzi, independent with 500 votes, Innocent Chinyanga, independent with 172 votes, Agnes Chanaiwa of ZDU with 164 votes, Elvis Hove of PRC with 136 votes, and Forget Choga of ZIPP with 43 votes. [1]

